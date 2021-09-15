Covid-19 vaccination: Gurugram achieves target in three-day mega drive

The district crossed the target set for the three-day mega vaccination drive by conducting 62,408 inoculations against Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 147,693. Officials of the health department said that the district was set a target of 145,000 but it managed to cross the target despite the first-dose inoculations having exceeded 100% coverage prior to the mega drive.

“We got a very good response during these three days; whether it was drive-through vaccination, vaccination in markets in the evening hours or at vaccination centres set up in government and private hospitals. We had kept slots for both first and second doses of vaccine as due to floating population, many people are still taking their first dose in Gurugram district,” Dr MP Singh, the district immunisation officer, said.

At least 62,426 people were vaccinated on Monday, 22,859 on Tuesday and 62,408 on Wednesday. Officials said that the district might hold another mega vaccination drive on Friday but that they are awaiting final instructions from the state government in this regard.

According to the health department data, of the 62,408 doses of vaccines administered on Wednesday, 37,622 doses were administered as the first shot, while 24,786 were administered as the second shot. Almost 94% (59,252 doses) of the inoculations took place at government vaccination centres and the remaining at private hospitals.

According to the data, over 2.77 million people in the district have been administered the Covid-19 vaccines since the start of the Covid-19 vaccinations on January 16. According to Singh, the district has exceeded its target of inoculating people in the 18-45 years age bracket, with a coverage rate of over 120%.

On Wednesday, a drive-through vaccination was also conducted at Airia Mall in Sector 68, where 450 people were vaccinated with the first and second doses of Covishield. A target of vaccinating 500 people was set for the drive-through vaccination centre.

Meanwhile, eight new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Gurugram on Wednesday, along with seven new recoveries. The district, at present, has 30 active cases of whom 24 are in home isolation and six are hospitalised.