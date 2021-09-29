Covid-19 vaccination: Over 16K given jabs on first day of mega drive

As many as 16,157 people were inoculated against Covid-19 on the first day of a mega vaccination drive across 119 session sites on Wednesday, officials of the health department said.

Officials said that a three-day mega vaccination campaign will be held till October 1, with an overall target of vaccinating around 60,000 residents.

Dr MP Singh, the district immunisation officer, who is heading the vaccination campaign in the district, said there is no need for registration and that residents can walk in for the jabs, which will be administered on a first-come-first-served basis.

According to a release issued by the district administration, 3,077,131 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the district till Wednesday. It also stated that the drive would be held across 160 session sites on Thursday, across rural and urban areas of the district.

The Covishield vaccine will be administered at 154 centres, while the second dose of the Covaxin vaccine will be administered at Radha Swami Satsang centre in Sector 61, Huda City Centre Metro station, and the primary health centres in Tigra and Manesar. Each site will have 300 slots, officials said.

Citizens travelling overseas, meanwhile, can get the second dose of Covishield from the Sector 31 Polyclinic, where the second dose of Sputnik V vaccines will also be administered.

“A total of 31,250 slots will be available for first and second doses of coronavirus vaccines at all 154 immunisation centres on Thursday,” a spokesperson for the district administration said.