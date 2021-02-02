Covid-19 vaccination to resume in city
After a three-day hiatus, the health department will resume its Covid-19 vaccine drive on Wednesday at 20 private facilities, and just one public site at Civil Hospital in Sector 10. The targeted coverage for the vaccine is 500 healthcare workers, which is the lowest planned in a single day since the drive began on January 16.
Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, also confirmed that front-line workers from other departments, such as the municipal corporation and the police, will start receiving doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from February 4, but said that specific details about targeted coverage, and beneficiaries were still being worked out. “We are still planning it out,” he said.
As of February 2, a total of 22,372 healthcare workers have been inoculated against Covid-19 — as against a target of over 36,000 in the first phase of the roll-out. The health department has also acquired the details of more than 1,500 police personnel, about 6,500 front-line workers with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, and another 2,500 odd beneficiaries from the Panchayati Raj and revenue departments.
Vaccination in Haryana
Meanwhile in Haryana, 1,16,481 doses have been administered till January 29 against the actual dose consumption of 1,28,660. This also meant that more than 90% of the doses have been successfully utilised for inoculation, thereby recording an average vaccine wastage of 9.43% as opposed to the programmatic wastage of 10% allowed by the Union ministry of health. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said that better vaccination session planning which led to inoculation of more health care workers was a major reason the wastage was within the permissible limits. Out of about 1.9 lakh healthcare workers registered on the CoWin software for prioritizing beneficiaries of vaccination, about 1.28 lakh, about 67% were inoculated by Tuesday.
