Covid-19: Third statewide serological survey results to be released mid-October, says health dept

The results of a third serological survey that was done in the first week of September are likely to be declared only by mid-October due to a high volume of samples collected from across the state, health department officials said.

“The results for the third statewide serological survey are likely to be ready by mid-October. This time, our sample size was four to five times more than the previous surveys, and the processing of all these samples takes time. Earlier, samples used to get processed in respective districts, but now, it is being done at a single place at the state level,” a senior health department official said, requesting anonymity.

The survey covered 3,000 people in Gurugram, including 1,200 children aged six to 17 years, who are currently not covered under the Covid-19 immunisation programme.

Across the state, 36,520 samples were collected, including 3,600 from children aged six to nine years and about 11,000 from those aged 10-17 years. The sample size is considerably higher than the 18,500 samples covered in the second survey held in October 2020.

A serological survey finds the level of antibodies that may have been developed either after an infection or being vaccinated. The results will help the department plan strategies and assess their preparedness for the third wave of Covid-19.

In the first statewide serological survey, held in August 2020, 18,905 samples, including 844 from Gurugram, were tested, following which a seropositivity rate of 8% was recorded, with the urban population showing a seropositivity rate of 18.5% and the rural population 5.7%.

In the second statewide serological survey, held in October 2020, 16,512 samples, including 800 from Gurugram, were tested, following which a seropositivity rate of 14.8% was recorded, with the urban population showing a seropositivity rate of 25.9% and rural population 10.1%.