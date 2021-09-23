Cycle tracks across 800 kms to come up by 2035: GMDA

A decision to construct 800 kilometres of cycle tracks across the city by 2035 was taken in a core planning committee meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) held on Tuesday, officials familiar with the developments said.

The cycle tracks are being developed as part of measures to improve non-motorised transportation in the city, identified as a mobility concern in the comprehensive mobility management plan (CMMP) of the GMDA approved last December. The improvements will be rolled out in different phases, with Phase 1 lasting until 2026, Phase 2 until 2031, and phases 3 and 4 to be completed by 2041.

In the meeting, the GMDA’s chief executive officer (CEO) recommended a proposal for the construction of a 15-kilometre cycle track from Iffco Chowk to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and directed officials to formulate a plan to link this track with the track on Golf Course Road. This track will cover sectors 27, 28, 42 and 43, officials said.

“We have a target of constructing 800 kilometres of cycle tracks, which will be covered in different phases. At present, we will be constructing a 15-km track from Iffco Chowk to SPR. We will also hold discussions with DLF for constructing a cycle track on Golf Course Road. We have planned to connect all these cycle tracks so that more residential areas can be covered, which will automatically motivate people to use cycle for short travel,” Sudhir Rajpal, the GMDA’s CEO, said.

Officials from the infrastructure-I division said that once the cycle track from Iffco Chowk to SPR is completed, it will automatically act as a connecting point for the existing track between Huda City centre and Subhash Chowk.

At present, cycle tracks are under construction at the Anaath Road, Shankar Road, Rezang La Road and Maharana Pratap Chowk.

Officials said that the GMDA is planning on constructing similar cycle tracks from Huda City Centre towards major road networks of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Signature Towers.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, a co-founder of the Raahgiri foundation, the GMDA’s technical partner for designing cycle tracks, said, “Cyclists and pedestrians take 20% of the road space only and it is an important mode of transport for a large section of the population. We need to shift towards finding out ways for sustainable mobility and cycle tracks help in developing that.”

“At present, people fear for safety and prefer a four-wheeler, but once proper cycle tracks are developed, people who now take out cars for short distances will also shift to cycling or walking. Gurugram is a city with almost 5,000 elite cyclists, besides those who use it as a daily mode of transport,” she said.

To ensure all cycle tracks are not encroached upon, the GMDA has placed bollards at all entry and exit points to prevent vehicles from entering the main tracks. At a few points, the GMDA is also planning on deploying security guards.