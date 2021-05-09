Daily case count falls below 3,000 first time since April 20

The district on Sunday reported 2,842 new Covid-19 cases, the first time it has reported fewer than 3,000 new cases per day since April 20, when the Gurugram recorded 2,344 cases, according to the health department data. Ten deaths were also reported on the day, taking the toll to 587 in the district, while the active case count is at 37,423, as per the data.

Appealing to residents to take all precautions, Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “Residents should try and stay indoors and follow all possible precautions. Unless it is very important, do not leave the house and use a face mask covering your mouth and nose while going out. People should also ensure that they follow social distancing norms when they go out.”

The deputy commissioner further said that residents can dial the round-the-clock Covid-19 helpline number, 1950, for any information. “Apart from this, the district administration has also arranged to provide information through WhatsApp chat bot on 9643277788 mobile number,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day, the number of recoveries was higher than the new cases. A total of 3739 positive patients recovered on Sunday, as per the health bulletin.

On the testing front, the health department collected 11,064 samples and reported that the results of 2,252 patients were awaited. According to records of the district health department, of the total active cases, 34,888 patients are in home isolation, 153 are in district Covid-19 care centres and 2,382 are currently hospitalised.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a total of 12,526 citizens were vaccinated in Gurugram, with the first dose being given to 8,756 residents and the second dose to 3,770 residents at 76 session sites, a total of 535,518 residents have been vaccinated in the district till now.