Daily wagers hit as construction sites close in Gurugram

The construction ban under stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) has left hundreds of daily-wage labourers in Gurugram without work, forcing many to consider returning to their native villages. The ban, aimed at curbing severe air pollution, has halted major construction activities across the city, impacting labourers who depend on daily wages for survival. Gurugram recorded a “severe” air quality index (AQI) of 402 on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Construction workers at Labour Chowk, Sector 5, in Gurugram still awaits work amid construction ban in NCR under Grap 4 implementation. (HT Photo)

Labourers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh expressed distress over the loss of income. Bhoop Singh, a worker from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, said, “No work has come my way for four days as all construction has stopped. The income has stopped suddenly, and it has become difficult to make ends meet.” Ghanshyam, a mason from Katihar, Bihar, shared, “I earned ₹700- ₹800 daily but haven’t earned anything for days. I dread going to my room as I have no money for groceries.”

At Sector 5 Labour Chowk, around 50 workers stood waiting for jobs by late morning, despite most being hired by 10am Satish (who goes by a single name), another worker, said, “I had to eat at a temple because I had no money. Many of us will return to our villages if construction doesn’t resume soon.”

Meanwhile, former district secretary of Bhawan Nirman Kamgar Union, Rajender Saroha, urged the government to support workers through monetary transfers and free kitchens. “The workers are in pain, and this will lead to widespread distress without help,” he said. Trade unions emphasised using the construction cess collected by the labour department for worker welfare.

Deputy director of the labour department, Ashok Nain, said 30 kitchens across Gurugram are providing meals at ₹10 for workers. “If further assistance is needed, we will ensure it is provided,” he said. Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma also assured help and said, “I will take up the matter with authorities on Wednesday.”

Construction activities halted

Real estate projects, including those along the Dwarka Expressway, came to a standstill after the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) issued notices to 33 developers to cease all construction activities under Grap Stage IV guidelines. Developers confirmed compliance, citing challenges but agreeing on the necessity of the measures. Several projects along the Dwarka Expressway saw very few workers on the site on Tuesday when HT visited the residential sectors in the region. DTCP officials, however, said that they have constituted teams to check violations on both small and large sites.

Pravin Jain, chairman of Tulip Infratech, said, “We have stopped construction and implemented dust control measures.” Pradeep Aggarwal, founder of Signature Global, added, “The realty sector must reassess practices and plan for such pauses.” Kamaljeet Singh, VP of Bestech, noted even internal activities like painting and tiling had been stopped. “We have directed our engineering teams to stop all construction activities until further directions from the authorities,” he said.

Similarly, a senior GMDA official confirmed that work at the Shri Mata Sheetla Medical College and Hospital in Sector 102 had also stopped. DTCP teams are monitoring compliance at both large and small sites. Manish Yadav, District Town Planner, said notices have been issued to four plot owners in DLF and Sushant Lok for violating NGT norms, with a ₹25,000 fine imposed on each. “Our teams have started visiting different colonies, and violators have been identified.”

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), meanwhile, issued 44 challans for violations such as burning coal or wood, demolition activities, and illegal construction. Yadav added that three buildings in DLF Phase 3 were sealed for operating unauthorised commercial activities.