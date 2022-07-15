Daily-waged labourer loses eye-sight from assault after asking for clearing dues
A 40-year-old daily-wage labourer reportedly lost vision in one of his eyes after a man, to whom he had sold his motorcycle and was asked to clear pending dues of ₹8,000, brutally assaulted him, said police on Thursday.
According to police, the victim, Jaiveer Singh, sold his old motorcycle to the suspect around three years ago for ₹8,000 but the amount was never paid. Around 3pm on July 10, Singh was going to purchase medicines at Banskusla village in IMT Manesar when he spotted the suspect and asked him to clear the dues.
Police said Singh underwent surgery for cataract in the right eye at a private hospital in Sector-15 on July 1. Singh asked the suspect to clear the dues as he was in dire need of money to meet expenses after the surgery.
Police said a verbal altercation broke out between Singh and the suspect, following which the latter allegedly punched and kicked him on the face, eyes, and chest.
According to police, the assault allegedly caused Singh to lose vision in his right eye, which was restored after he underwent a surgery for cataract.
Based on Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at IMT Manesar police station on Wednesday night, said police.
According to Singh’s complaint, the suspect is a lawyer, who approached him around three years ago claiming that his new motorcycle was stolen. He asked Singh if he would sell him his motorcycle.
Singh said he sold the motorcycle to the suspect for ₹8,000. “He kept the vehicle but never paid the money. I had asked him several times to clear the dues,” he said adding that he has lost complete vision in the right eye after the assault.
Inspector Subhash Chand, station house officer of IMT Manesar police station, said the suspect also got an FIR registered against Singh and two others alleging that they assaulted him and snatched his gold locket, money, mobile phone and other belongings.
“The suspect had further alleged that police refused to accept his complaint. He identifies himself as an advocate but is actually a clerk working for a lawyer,” said Chand.
The inspector said medico-legal reports of both persons are awaited and CCTV footage of the spot, where the alleged assault took place, are being scanned after which necessary action would be taken.
-
Interfaith couple seeks police protection after family threatens to kill them
An interfaith couple has sought protection from Gurugram police after the woman's family allegedly threatened to kill them both, police said on Thursday. The Muslim woman, aged around 20 years, left her house of her own free will on July 8 and started living with her Hindu partner, police said.
-
Woman robbed , assaulted by water delivery guy in Faridabad, two arrested
Two friends in their early 30s allegedly robbed and assaulted a 72-year-old woman on July 11 at her home in Sector 4, Faridabad, assuming she had a lot of wealth as she often paid ₹100 as a tip to one of them when he went to deliver mineral water at her residence. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh and Raj Kumar Tyagi alias Raju of Ghaziabad.
-
MCG launched plastic free campaign
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about the use of single-use plastic items that were banned in the city from July 1, said officials on Thursday. Officials urged the residents to take part in the MCG's campaign, while asking them to “always carry a cloth bag or a jute bag to the market”.
-
Kingpin arrested for obtaining over 10,000 bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts
Faridabad police on Wednesday night arrested a 45-year-old man--reportedly a kingpin of a gang--for allegedly obtaining over 10,000 bails for criminals and frauds by submitting fake surety bonds in at least four courts. Police said the gang members used fake Aadhaar cards and property documents and were active since the last 10 years in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal.
-
Lulu Mall in Lucknow lodges FIR against unidentified people for offering namaz
A massive controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh after some people allegedly offered namaz inside the premises of a newly-opened mall in Lucknow, forcing the management of the Lulu mall to lodge an FIR against the unidentified people on Thursday night at Sushant Golf City police station for obstructing visitors. The mall was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and was opened for visitors on Monday.
