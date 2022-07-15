Daily-waged labourer loses eye-sight from assault after asking for clearing dues

A 40-year-old daily-wage labourer reportedly lost vision in one of his eyes after a man, to whom he had sold his motorcycle and was asked to clear pending dues of ₹8,000, brutally assaulted him, said police on Thursday.

According to police, the victim, Jaiveer Singh, sold his old motorcycle to the suspect around three years ago for ₹8,000 but the amount was never paid. Around 3pm on July 10, Singh was going to purchase medicines at Banskusla village in IMT Manesar when he spotted the suspect and asked him to clear the dues.

Police said Singh underwent surgery for cataract in the right eye at a private hospital in Sector-15 on July 1. Singh asked the suspect to clear the dues as he was in dire need of money to meet expenses after the surgery.

Police said a verbal altercation broke out between Singh and the suspect, following which the latter allegedly punched and kicked him on the face, eyes, and chest.

According to police, the assault allegedly caused Singh to lose vision in his right eye, which was restored after he underwent a surgery for cataract.

Based on Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at IMT Manesar police station on Wednesday night, said police.

According to Singh’s complaint, the suspect is a lawyer, who approached him around three years ago claiming that his new motorcycle was stolen. He asked Singh if he would sell him his motorcycle.

Singh said he sold the motorcycle to the suspect for ₹8,000. “He kept the vehicle but never paid the money. I had asked him several times to clear the dues,” he said adding that he has lost complete vision in the right eye after the assault.

Inspector Subhash Chand, station house officer of IMT Manesar police station, said the suspect also got an FIR registered against Singh and two others alleging that they assaulted him and snatched his gold locket, money, mobile phone and other belongings.

“The suspect had further alleged that police refused to accept his complaint. He identifies himself as an advocate but is actually a clerk working for a lawyer,” said Chand.

The inspector said medico-legal reports of both persons are awaited and CCTV footage of the spot, where the alleged assault took place, are being scanned after which necessary action would be taken.