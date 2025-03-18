Menu Explore
Daulatabad Chowk service road entry to Dwarka Expressway closed till April 30

ByLeena Dhankhar
Mar 18, 2025 04:43 PM IST

NHAI said commuters travelling from Dhankot and Basai towards Delhi should use the service road and merge onto the main carriageway after the Bijwasan toll plaza

GURUGRAM: Entry to the Dwarka Expressway from the elevated service road at Daulatabad Chowk towards Delhi will be closed for expansion joint replacement work from March 18 to April 30, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Monday.

NHAI said that all other traffic movement on the expressway would remain unaffected. (HT Photo: Parveen kumar)
NHAI said that all other traffic movement on the expressway would remain unaffected. (HT Photo: Parveen kumar)

In a post on X, NHAI said commuters travelling from Dhankot and Basai towards Delhi should use the service road and merge onto the main carriageway after the Bijwasan toll plaza. They said that all other traffic movement on the expressway would remain unaffected.

The announcement has sparked apprehensions about traffic disruption.

Piyush Verma, a resident of Sobha City, Sector 108 said, “This will create massive congestion during peak hours. The authorities should have planned an alternative route to avoid inconvenience.”

Priya Sharma, who lives in Dhankot, said, “The service road is already overcrowded. This will only worsen traffic conditions, and local residents will suffer the most.”

Commuters said NHAI should have better traffic management solutions during the closure period to minimise inconvenience.

