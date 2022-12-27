Deepali Choudhary elected chairperson of Gurugram zila parishad

Deepali Choudhary has been elected unopposed as the new chairperson of Gurugram zila parishad on Monday, after nine out of the 10 newly-elected ward members supported her candidature.

Choudhary was elected from ward number 9 and was also the only eligible candidate for the post as it was reserved for a woman candidate from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, said district administration officials.

The election of the chairperson was held at the mini secretariat in Gurugram in the chairmanship of additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

Om Prakash was elected as the vice chairman of the zila parishad and he was also elected unopposed by other members, said officials.

Additional deputy commissioner Meena said that all the 10 newly-elected members of the zila parishad were asked to remain present at the mini secretariat for the election of the chairperson and vice chairperson and nine of them were present.

“The post of the chairperson was reserved for a woman from SC category and only Deepali Choudhary was the eligible candidate for the post and she was elected,” Meena added.

Meena also said that only Om Prakash from ward number 1 stood for the election of the vice chairperson and he was also elected unopposed.

After the election, Meena gave certificates to both the winning candidates and asked them to work for the welfare of the people by remaining accessible and reaching out to them.

The zila parishad members who were present during the election were Om Prakash from ward number 1, Pushpa from ward number 2, Shri Bhagwan from ward number 3, Ritu from ward number 5, Naveen from ward number 6, Anju Rani from ward number 7, Yashpal from ward number 8, Deepali Choudhary from ward number 9 and Sanju Thakran from ward number 10.

Elected chairperson Choudhary said that she will focus on increasing the pace of development in Gurugram district and will also try to ensure problems faced by people are resolved at the earliest.