The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Group C result for 2024, which was slated to be released on Monday, has been delayed, said officials. The result remains unreleased, with no result uploaded on the official website for over 25,000 job positions. The delay has fuelled confusion as fake results circulating online have added to the stress of candidates. The HSSC conducted recruitment examinations earlier this year to fill 24,800 posts across various government departments, officials said. (Representative Image/HT Archive)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also commented on the matter, announcing that the HSSC Group C and D recruitment results will be declared on October 17, 2024. Speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party meeting in Panchkula, he reiterated his commitment to releasing the results before his oath-taking ceremony. “I had announced that the results for the recruitment exam of 24,000 youths would be declared first, and after that, I would take oath. Fulfilling that promise, the results will be declared on October 17,” Saini added.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav addressed the situation and said, “The delay in releasing the results is unfortunate, but the authorities are working diligently to ensure accuracy and fairness.” Yadav further added, “We understand the concerns of those awaiting the results, and we urge everyone to remain patient. It will be published soon, and candidates should only trust information from official sources.”

According to HSSC officials, said the results were delayed due to a petition filed in a Punjab and Haryana court by an applicant, who raised questions about state’s policy of granting 5 additional marks to residents in recruitment exams for Group C and Group D posts. On May 31, 2024, the high court ruled that no state can favour employment to state residents and discriminate against similarly qualified individuals. Separately, on June 24, a Supreme Court bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and SBN. Bhatti supported the high court’s decision and deemed the reservation as “unconstitutional”.

“Another reason for halting the exams was the implementation of the election code of conduct, which restricts certain activities during election periods,” said an official, on condition of anonymity.

The ongoing delay has caused significant stress for candidates, many of whom have been preparing for months to secure government positions. Anil Kumar, a candidate from Jhajjar, expressed his frustration, saying, “It has been an exhausting wait. We were expecting the results to be out on Monday, but instead, we saw fake results circulating on social media. It is confusing, and I just hope the real results come out on October 17 as promised.”

Similarly, Anu Dahiya, a candidate from Gurugram, said: “The delay has been stressful. This result is crucial for my future, and I am anxious to know the outcome. It is unsettling when there is no official update, but we have no choice but to wait and keep checking the website.”

