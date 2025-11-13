Delhi blast: NIA teams to visit Gurugram, Nuh, Faridabad to trace source of explosives

Investigating agencies probing the Delhi car blast near Red Fort on November 10, which killed at least ten people, have uncovered key financial and logistical links tracing back to Gurugram, Nuh and Faridabad in Haryana, where explosive-grade material was allegedly procured by the accused doctors. NIA and crime branch teams at Al-Falah University in Faridabad where explosive materials used in the Delhi blast were found. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

According to J&K Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, the main accused, Dr Mohammad Umar Un Nabi, along with his associates Dr Muzammil and Dr Nisar, raised around ₹20 lakh in cash to fund the procurement of raw materials required for preparing improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“Preliminary interrogation of Dr Muzammil revealed that the funds were pooled by the group and later handed over to Dr Umar. He used the money to buy over 20 quintals (2,000 kg) of NPK fertiliser — a mixture of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium — from local dealers in Gurugram, Nuh, and Faridabad,” an officer privy to the investigation said. “The fertiliser worth approximately ₹3 lakh was used for assembling explosive compounds.”

Officials said the NIA and J&K Police will jointly conduct field visits this week to these districts to verify purchase trails, visit agricultural supply shops, and identify possible local contacts who helped procure or transport the fertilizer. “Teams will visit Gurugram, Nuh and Faridabad based on inputs from interrogation reports. Purchase receipts, dealer records, and CCTV footage will be examined to trace the chain of supply,” the officer said.

The accused, police said, had created encrypted communication channels on the Signal app to coordinate purchases, money transfers, and movement of materials between Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. “The network was technologically sophisticated but operationally cautious. They used code names and shared updates via encrypted messages,” a senior Delhi Police investigator said.

Officials confirmed that part of the fertilizer consignment was stored temporarily in rented accommodations in Faridabad and Nuh, while smaller quantities were reportedly transported in private vehicles, including a Hyundai i20 and a red Ford EcoSport, both linked to Dr Umar.

Investigators suspect the group was preparing for a series of coordinated blasts across multiple Indian cities, using fertiliser-based IEDs similar to those used in previous terror incidents.

“The financial trail and procurement network are now the top priorities,” said an NIA official. “We are also examining whether local traders knowingly or unknowingly sold such quantities of NPK fertilizer without verification.”

The discovery has further deepened scrutiny on Al-Falah Medical College, where both Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil worked as faculty members. Investigators believe the college premises may have been used as a meeting point for planning and coordination.

Officials said the findings point to a white-collar terror ecosystem that used academic and professional cover to operate across multiple states. Further raids are expected in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh in the coming days.