Delhi blast: Shops that sold chemicals to accused sealed

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad has sealed two chemical shops on Thursday, for allegedly selling chemicals to Delhi Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Saeed, officials aware of the developments said on Thursday. Following the arrest of the terror accused, the NIA had raided the two shops and checked records of chemicals sold from there (HT photo)

The move comes on the directions of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which directed Badhkal subdivisional magistrate Trilok Chand to form a committee to probe the issue. After investigating the matter, the committee wrote to the MCF’s joint commissioner, requesting that the two shops be sealed.

“The action has been taken after receiving the letter from SDM,” said Jitendra Joshi, MCF joint commissioner.

In its communique, the committee said that the two shops, BR Scientific and Chemicals and Paul Chemicals at NIT Nehru Ground, Faridabad, violated rules and regulations by maintaining excess stock than permissible limit and without valid permission to sell them. They also didn’t maintain records of chemicals and customers, besides violating licence, it said.

Police said Ganaie and Saeed purchased chemicals from these two shops to turn the ammonium nitrate fertilisers into explosive material. The NIA had also brought Saeed to one of these shops last week. Investigating officers also questioned Saeed in front of the shopkeeper, who said that he could not recall her as he catered to a heavy volume of customers.

Investigators had then taken the record register with them and asked the SDM to form a committee for inquiry.

The police, drug control team, food supply team and crime branch officers were also present for the sealing.