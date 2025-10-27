Delhi-Gurugram drug bust: 6 nabbed, cops seize MDMA and cocaine

Police have apprehended six individuals, including three Nigerian women, for allegedly running a drug racket from Chhatarpur in Delhi, police said on Sunday. They addedthat 64grams of MDMA and nine grams of cocaine were also seized during the operation.

The women were identified as Precious (35) and Gifg (28)—residents of Tikri village—and Joy (22). The three, allegedly linked to an international drug network, had set up a makeshift lab at a rented building in Khanpur Extension and supplied narcotics in Gurugram, officers said.

The racket came to light following the arrest of drug peddler Aadarsh Sahu from Jharsa village on Saturday. Sahu revealed that he would often obtain drugs from the women. According to investigators, police instructed Sahu to call the women for a drug delivery, and both Precious and Gifg agreed. They were later arrested with 39 grams of MDMA near Bakhtawar Chowk in Sector 46 on Saturday, officers said

Subsequently, the crime branch unit of Sector 43, led by inspector Narender, raided their “hideout-cum-drug factory” in Khanpur Extension on Sunday, and arrested Joy and three other suspects. Police said that 25 grams of MDMA and nine grams of cocaine were also seized from the premises.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Joy’s boyfriend, also a Nigerian national, escaped the night before. He masterminded the operations in the National Capital Region (NCR). The women, who had come to India on a medical visa two years ago, had failed to renew it.

Joy told investigators that her boyfriend had alerted the other members of the gang before fleeing on Saturday evening after Precious and Gifg stopped taking their calls. The boyfriend allegedly arranged raw material for MDMA, and later sold it on the dark web.

Police also seized one electronic weighing scale, six bundles of black tape, three bundles of packaging material, and three mobile phones from the rented building. The owner of the premises, identified as Ashish, will soon be questioned, officers said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR under Section 21(C) (where the contravention involves commercial quantity) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at Sadar police station on Saturday .

“Further investigation remains underway, and the three women have been sent to police remand to ascertain the whereabouts of the prime suspect,” Turan said.