Chandigarh, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Friday said democracy is strengthened when the ruling and opposition parties work together while adhering to the letter and spirit of the Constitution. Democracy strengthened when ruling, oppn parties work in tandem: Haryana governor

Addressing the state Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session, the governor described the diversity of opinions as the greatest strength of democracy.

"This House is the voice of the people and it is the government's responsibility to translate that voice into results with sincerity and sensitivity," Ghosh said.

"Democracy is truly strengthened when both the ruling and opposition parties work in tandem and always keep in mind the letter and spirit of our Constitution," he added.

The governor expressed confidence that deliberations during the session would be constructive. He said he is looking forward to the House taking historic decisions through dialogue and consensus.

Ghosh asserted the state government considers political power as a means of public service and that it remains committed to providing good governance, guided by the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas".

On the national vision for 2047, the governor said it is a shared dream that India will be a developed, self-reliant and globally leading nation by the centenary of its independence. He highlighted that the 'Haryana Vision Document-2047', launched in December 2025, serves as a strategic blueprint to establish the state as one-trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

The governor further said that true service to the nation involves improving the lives of the poor, increasing farmers' income, providing employment to the youth, and ensuring respect and security for women.

During his address, Ghosh also said he would like to recall that India's sacred national song, 'Vande Mataram', has completed 150 glorious years, nothing that the song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, ignited the flame of patriotism during the freedom struggle.

He added that the spirit of the song is "ingrained in our culture, folk songs, and lifestyle", nothing that the state farmers, soldiers and sportspersons draw inspiration from its essence.

