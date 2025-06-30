Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Despite 36cr in fines, Gurugram sees no let-up in traffic violations

Ankur Saini
Jun 30, 2025 06:10 AM IST

Gurugram traffic police collected ₹36.62 crore in fines this year, mainly for helmet violations. Officials stress road safety over revenue generation.

Gurugram traffic police collected 36.62 crore in fines between January 1 and June 25 this year, with the highest number of challans issued for pillion riders not wearing helmets, official data showed.

According to traffic police records, nearly 1.93 million challans were issued to pillion riders, contributing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.34 crore in fines. (Representational image)
According to traffic police records, nearly 1.93 million challans were issued to pillion riders, contributing 19.34 crore in fines. (Representational image)

According to traffic police records, nearly 1.93 million challans were issued to pillion riders, contributing 19.34 crore in fines. Over 1.49 million riders were fined for not wearing helmets, amounting to 14.97 crore. Triple riding resulted in 22,977 challans and 2.29 crore in penalties. Additionally, 437 bikers using illegal non-OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) silencers were fined 43.7 lakh.

Public transport drivers were also penalised. Around 3,881 auto and taxi drivers were fined 29.21 lakh for not wearing mandated uniforms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan said the aim of enforcement is to improve road behaviour, not just collect fines. “We want to build a culture of road safety. That’s why we’re focusing on awareness campaigns and community engagement,” he said, adding that targeted training sessions for bikers, auto drivers, and college students are planned.

Despite the efforts, many residents remain sceptical. “People pay the challan and repeat the mistake. Where’s the deterrence?” said Sandeep Mehta, a resident of Sector 10. Renu Sharma, a daily commuter, said that violations are more frequent on internal roads. “Unless vehicles are seized permanently, this won’t stop,” she said.

Auto drivers also expressed concern over the fines. “We earn 600–700 a day. A 500 challan hurts,” said Rajendra, an auto driver near IFFCO Chowk. He urged authorities to provide subsidised uniforms to help ensure compliance.

