DLF Phase-3 residents pledge to prevent illegal constructions

Property owners and residents of U Block in DLF Phase 3 on Thursday held a meeting, where it was decided to voluntarily prevent illegal constructions in the area and also curb commercial activities being carried out without any permission.

A 10-member committee was formed by residents to interact with property owners and ask them to remove violations from their plots. Additionally, for plots on which construction is currently ongoing, the committee shall ensure that construction is carried out within norms and is restricted to four storeys.

This decision was taken during a meeting held between residents and officials of the department of town and country planning(DTCP) at a community centre in DLF Phase 3 on Thursday. DTCP officials said that this was the first meeting held between the two sides in the past several years, The meeting was called in the background of large-scale sealing and demolition drives in this area held over the past months.

The U Block in DLF Phase 3 comprises primarily of EWS (economically weaker sections) plots where buildings with multiple storeys have been constructed in complete violation of norms. Last week, the department had sealed 150 establishments in the block, which were being run in violation of rules.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said that the residents and property owners of the area assured them that illegal constructions and violations will be stopped and they have formed a committee to prevent these activities. “The residents want the department to consider the problems being faced by them as their shops have been sealed. However, the violations in the area are quite serious and, unless corrective action is taken, it would be difficult to accord any help,” he said.

Bhath, however, said that if residents deliver on the promise of stopping illegal constructions and remove existing illegal constructions, then the department can examine the genuine issues raised by residents, However, a decision in this regard can only be taken by the state government. “The residents have agreed to prepare a database of all EWS plots and list the violations. They must also obtain permission for carrying out non-nuisance activities as per rules of DTCP. We can’t allow violations. Sealing will be carried out in future if the committee is not able to deliver on what it has promised. Only genuine demands would be sent to headquarters for decision at the highest level” he said.

The residents, meanwhile, said that they have formed a core committee of 10 members, and it will have 50 additional members comprising local residents and property owners, who shall interact to find a solution to this problem. “We admit that this is a serious problem and have agreed to prepare a list of plots. We also strongly plead with owners to remove violations. We will ensure that structures under construction don’t violate norms,” said Sahab Ram ‘Leelu Sarpanch’ — a prominent resident of the area who will head the committee.

Ishwar Yadav, who is also a member of the committee, said that they have asked the department to take a considerate view of the problems being faced by owners as many people have lost their livelihood due to the sealing of shops. “We have promised that violations would be brought to a minimum and no one would be allowed to carry out encroachments in the area,” said Yadav, adding that over 300 residents were present in the meeting.

DTCP officials said that they have asked the committee to interact with locals and explain them that violations of any kind will not be condoned. “We will conduct random inspections and wait for a report from the committee after 15 days,” said Bhath.