IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DLF Phase-3 residents pledge to prevent illegal constructions
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DLF Phase-3 residents pledge to prevent illegal constructions

Property owners and residents of U Block in DLF Phase 3 on Thursday held a meeting, where it was decided to voluntarily prevent illegal constructions in the area and also curb commercial activities being carried out without any permission
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST

Property owners and residents of U Block in DLF Phase 3 on Thursday held a meeting, where it was decided to voluntarily prevent illegal constructions in the area and also curb commercial activities being carried out without any permission.

A 10-member committee was formed by residents to interact with property owners and ask them to remove violations from their plots. Additionally, for plots on which construction is currently ongoing, the committee shall ensure that construction is carried out within norms and is restricted to four storeys.

This decision was taken during a meeting held between residents and officials of the department of town and country planning(DTCP) at a community centre in DLF Phase 3 on Thursday. DTCP officials said that this was the first meeting held between the two sides in the past several years, The meeting was called in the background of large-scale sealing and demolition drives in this area held over the past months.

The U Block in DLF Phase 3 comprises primarily of EWS (economically weaker sections) plots where buildings with multiple storeys have been constructed in complete violation of norms. Last week, the department had sealed 150 establishments in the block, which were being run in violation of rules.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said that the residents and property owners of the area assured them that illegal constructions and violations will be stopped and they have formed a committee to prevent these activities. “The residents want the department to consider the problems being faced by them as their shops have been sealed. However, the violations in the area are quite serious and, unless corrective action is taken, it would be difficult to accord any help,” he said.

Bhath, however, said that if residents deliver on the promise of stopping illegal constructions and remove existing illegal constructions, then the department can examine the genuine issues raised by residents, However, a decision in this regard can only be taken by the state government. “The residents have agreed to prepare a database of all EWS plots and list the violations. They must also obtain permission for carrying out non-nuisance activities as per rules of DTCP. We can’t allow violations. Sealing will be carried out in future if the committee is not able to deliver on what it has promised. Only genuine demands would be sent to headquarters for decision at the highest level” he said.

The residents, meanwhile, said that they have formed a core committee of 10 members, and it will have 50 additional members comprising local residents and property owners, who shall interact to find a solution to this problem. “We admit that this is a serious problem and have agreed to prepare a list of plots. We also strongly plead with owners to remove violations. We will ensure that structures under construction don’t violate norms,” said Sahab Ram ‘Leelu Sarpanch’ — a prominent resident of the area who will head the committee.

Ishwar Yadav, who is also a member of the committee, said that they have asked the department to take a considerate view of the problems being faced by owners as many people have lost their livelihood due to the sealing of shops. “We have promised that violations would be brought to a minimum and no one would be allowed to carry out encroachments in the area,” said Yadav, adding that over 300 residents were present in the meeting.

DTCP officials said that they have asked the committee to interact with locals and explain them that violations of any kind will not be condoned. “We will conduct random inspections and wait for a report from the committee after 15 days,” said Bhath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for highway robberies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City records 88 new Covid-19 cases — highest in two months

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
With 88 new cases of Covid-19 being reported in the past 24 hours, the city recorded its sharpest spike in the past two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

More than 1 lakh people vaccinated; mega vaccination drive on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Over 1 lakh Gurugram residents have received the Covid-19 vaccine jab since the inoculation first started on January 16, officials from the health department said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man shot at by two snatchers in Sector 15

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
A 34-year-old businessman was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men when he resisted their attempt to snatch his bag on Thursday evening in Sector 15, Part-2, said the police, adding that the bag contained 60,000 cash
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City experiences gusty winds and thundershowers

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The city received light rain accompanied with strong winds and lightning on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Forest department stops tree pruning at DLF Phase 1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Forest guards stopped the pruning of a Peepal tree in DLF Phase-1 on Friday claiming it was illegal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Haryana government has planned to set up two film cities in the state — one at Gurugram and the other at Pinjore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

A year on, 27-year old recalls the stigma she faced on being Haryana’s ‘Patient Zero’

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
In a society that puts a lot of onus on being “numero uno (number one)”, the stigma of being “Patient Zero” and that too of a dreaded disease like Covid-19 was life-altering for a 27-year-old resident of Sector 9, Gurugram
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

CM announces slew of infra and industrial projects in and around Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Haryana chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the setting up of a Global City in Manesar and townships near major expressways near Gurugram, while presenting the state budget in the Assembly on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram’s battle against Covid-19 is a year old today

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
A year ago on March 13, around 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster Kaushal files petition demanding protection from fake encounter

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Gangster Kaushal on Thursday filed a petition in a local court, seeking protection from his rivals as well as officers of Gurugram Police, alleging the possibility of a fake encounter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

District administration proposes changes to restoration plan of John Hall

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The district administration has proposed additional changes to the restoration plan of John Hall — a colonial structure at Civil Lines — that is scheduled to undergo renovation and conservation as part of a three-year-long memorandum of understanding(MoU) with a private company in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

State gives nod for round-the-clock vaccinations

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
At least six hospitals in the city will start round-the-clock vaccination service from March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DLF Phase-3 residents pledge to prevent illegal constructions

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Property owners and residents of U Block in DLF Phase 3 on Thursday held a meeting, where it was decided to voluntarily prevent illegal constructions in the area and also curb commercial activities being carried out without any permission
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Green court gives last chance for clearing legacy waste at landfill

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), hearing a petition concerning legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site on March 9, has given authorities the last chance for ensuring “meaningful action on the ground level” by April 7 to clear the waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP