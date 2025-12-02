Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Doctor attacked inside Gurugram hospital during row over 3L loan

ByDebashish Karmakar
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 05:23 am IST

The suspects allegedly tried to strangle her, forced documents on her and used casteist slurs before fleeing when staff intervened.

Two women were booked for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old doctor inside her hospital in Rajendra Park after forcing their way into the premises during a dispute over repayment of a 3 lakh loan, police said on Monday.

Police say the women attempted to seize hospital ownership and returned multiple times, even confronting officers during inquiry. (HT)
Police say the women attempted to seize hospital ownership and returned multiple times, even confronting officers during inquiry.

The doctor alleged the suspects, who are sisters and work as “moneylenders”, had been pressuring her for months to hand over ownership of the hospital, claiming she had not repaid the money.

Police officers privy to the matter said her refusal to give up the hospital led to the attack. Investigators said the incident took place on November 26 when the victim, was attending patients in the outpatient department.

The suspects allegedly barged into the OPD, assaulted her, and one of them tried to strangle her with a cable in front of patients and their attendants. Officers associated with the case said the accused are yet to be arrested, and added that they are also probing whether the attack had a hate crime angle.

A senior police official, citing the victim’s complaint, said the women dragged the victim out of the hospital before other doctors and staff intervened.

“The suspects hurled casteist slurs and tried to make her sign documents that she was giving up the hospital ownership to them while threatening her to implicate her in false cases. They finally left the spot when a large number of people gathered there, shielding the doctor,” he said. The suspects allegedly returned on November 27 but left after failing to find her.

Police said the victim’s colleague took her to PGIMS Rohtak for treatment to keep her away from the suspects after the assault. She also alleged the suspects came to the hospital again on Saturday when a police team was present. “The suspects had misbehaved with the cops when they had tried to take them to the police station,” she said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered on Saturday night at Rajendra Park police station under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention), 333 (house-trespass), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 79 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV footage of the incident has been seized.

“Necessary action will be taken against suspects soon. Preliminary investigation suggests that there was an ongoing financial dispute between both sides which resulted in the incident. However, we are looking into other angles as well,” Turan added.

