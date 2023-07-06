Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Jewellery worth 23 lakh missing from retired IAF officer’s house in Ggm

Jewellery worth 23 lakh missing from retired IAF officer’s house in Ggm

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 06, 2023 11:50 PM IST

A domestic help working for a retired IAF officer in Gurugram has been booked for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth ?23 lakh. The suspect has fled to his hometown in Bihar.

Gurugram: A domestic help working for a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has been booked for allegedly decamping with gold and diamond jewellery worth 23 lakh from the latter’s residence in Palam Vihar, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

Jewellery worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23 lakh missing from retired IAF officer’s house in Ggm
Jewellery worth 23 lakh missing from retired IAF officer’s house in Ggm

Investigators said the alleged theft came to light when retired squadron leader Rajesh Kumar’s wife Archana (55), opened a cupboard in her bedroom to take out jewellery for attending a personal event in Noida on Tuesday, but found them missing.

Police said the retired IAF officer’s wife suspected their domestic help for the theft, as he abruptly left for his hometown in Bihar’s Sitamarhi after taking all his pending payments and journey expenses on May 20 this year.

Police said the couple had gone to attend weddings in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh for several days and had returned on May 18.

According to investigators, Archana used to keep her jewellery in a code-enabled locker, but after returning from the marriage events, she had kept them in the bedroom cupboard.

An FIR was registered against the domestic help under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday, police said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they are trying to trace the suspect with the help of the phone number provided by the elderly couple. “If needed, a police team will be sent to Bihar,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out