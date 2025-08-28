Door-to-door waste collection starts in Manesar

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) on Wednesday rolled out door-to-door waste collection and started cleaning undesignated open dumping spots, after a private agency was awarded a five-year contract for comprehensive waste management. Residents said the change has been immediate and noticeable.

Municipal officials said advanced equipment and a skilled workforce have been deployed to ensure effective cleaning, especially during the monsoon, when garbage disposal becomes more difficult.

“The results are already visible. Several waste-prone spots that had become an eyesore for residents are now being cleared daily. The focus is to ensure that waste collection is streamlined and no garbage is left unattended,” MCM joint commissioner Hitender Kumar said.

Residents said the change has been immediate and noticeable. “Earlier, garbage used to pile up for days near vacant plots and at the corners of our colony. Now, with the door-to-door collection and regular clearance, the air feels fresher and the streets are more livable,” said Ramesh Chauhan, a resident of Hyatpur.

Another resident, Poonam Yadav of Gadi Harsaru, said, “This is the first time we are seeing such systematic waste collection in our area. During rains, the garbage used to rot and attract mosquitoes, but now things are much better. It gives us hope that our locality will finally remain clean year-round.”

MCM officials said that waste collection is being implemented in phases, covering areas such as Hyatpur, Gadi Harsaru, Bamdoli, and Salakh ki Dhani. With Manesar’s rapid development as both an industrial and residential hub, officials said sustainable waste management has become essential to maintain its appeal for businesses and residents alike.

“Manesar is growing fast, but with growth comes responsibility. This effort is not just about cleaning, it’s about building a system where waste no longer piles up and residents feel proud of their surroundings. The agencies are deploying resources, and we will regulate their machines and manpower for efficient work and results. There will be visible positive changes within 15 days in Manesar,” the joint commissioner said.