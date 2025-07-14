DTCP acts on illegal units, encroachment in Sushant Lok- 1

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) said on Sunday that it has issued 61 show cause notices to property owners in Sushant Lok Phase 1, for alleged violations such as illegal constructions, unauthorised commercial activities, and fully covered basements, officials said. DTCP enforcement during the sealing and demolition drive in Sushant Lok on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

During a survey conducted in the colony on Sunday by DTCP officials, several commercial establishments such as clinics, gyms, departmental stores, property dealers offices were found operating in residential colonies in violation of rules, said officials. This action is part of DTCP’s newly launched “office-on-the-spot” campaign, under which a streetwise physical inspection of the colony is conducted by the entire enforcement team, and notices were prepared and pasted at the sites in real time, said officials.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement wing said that after receiving several complaints from the residents of private colonies, they have decided to hold special inspections every week to identify the violations and take action against errant property owners.

“Operating commercial establishments, shops, restaurants, guest houses puts pressure on infrastructure and also causes inconvenience to neighbours. Show cause notices have been issued to property owners. Sealing of such properties and demolition drive was also carried out in Sushant Lok 1 market,” said Madholia.

As part of the drive, the enforcement team sealed one floor in C Block of Sushant Lok 1, following complaints of additional construction without permission, said DTCP officials.

“The team also demolished 17 steel stairs erected in the parking of Vyapar Kendra in violation of rules. Three mobile counters erected in the common areas were also demolished while two sheds erected in the common area of the market were also demolished. The team also sealed 21 offices in the market for excess construction,” said Madholia.

Dr AK Nagpal, former president, Sushant Lok 1 RWA said that action against encroachment in Vyapar Kendra market was required as there were too many violations and urban planning rules must be enforced. He, however said that notices against individual owners should be given only after holding discussions with RWAs and property owners. “Only minor violations and changes are carried out by house owners and they should be given time to take corrective measures and get these regularised,” said Nagpal.

To be sure, property owners details have not been shared by the DTCP.

DTCP officials said that through the show cause notices, the property owners have been given an opportunity to respond within seven days. “If the reply is not found satisfactory, then a restoration order will be issued and later the property will be sealed if corrective measures are not taken,” said officials.