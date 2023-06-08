The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday asked the Gurugram district revenue department to stop property registrations in around 50 colonies being developed illegally on the outskirts of the city. DTCP asks revenue dept to stop property registration in illegal colonies

The department asked revenue officials to ensure that registration of property deeds in these colonies is not carried out without the mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) under Section 7A of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act.

As per the DTCP, they conducted a detailed survey and found that around 50 colonies were being developed illegally without permission from the competent authorities.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement) said that they have also identified the khasra numbers of the plots where these colonies are being developed along with the names of the landowners. “We have shared the details with the revenue department and asked them to ensure that property registrations are not carried out without NOC from the DTCP under Section 7A of the Municipal Corporation Act”, he said.

Yadav said illegal colonies are being developed in around 18 villages. “We appeal to the public that they should not buy plots in these colonies as these are illegal and we will take stern action against such developments. We are also working to ensure that no property registrations take place,” he said, adding that property dealers engaged in the sale of these plots are also being identified and they will also face action.

In the last six months, the DTCP recommended around 50 FIRs against illegal development of colonies and illegal constructions. “We have also sealed around 40 premises in the last one year for illegal commercial operations. Such actions will continue in the coming months as well,” Yadav added.

Yadav said an enforcement team carried out a demolition drive in N block of Mayfield Garden on Thursday due to encroachments. A similar drive was also carried out in the Nirvana Courtyard market where footpaths were encroached by street vendors.

According to the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act-1963, no construction activity can be taken up by a landowner without getting the change of land use (CLU) licence from the DTCP.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail