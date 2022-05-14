DTCP carries out demolition in Sultanpur
The enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished under-construction illegal structures in several colonies in Sultanpur village, said the officials.
According to the officials, a seven-acre land with illegal plinths and other such structures was cleared during the demolition drive. This was the fifth demolition drive by the DTCP’s enforcement wing this month, following the directions of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
On April 29, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the first-ever seminar-cum-workshop-cum conclave (Sewocon) for resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city announced that the state government will take over the nine colonies — developed in the early 2000s near major road networks such as Golf Course Extension Road, Vikas Marg, and Sohna Road — on an immediate basis.
RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the DTCP demolished the illegal structures in presence of the police. “Around 100 plinths, three offices of dealers, and other such structures were demolished during the drive. We have decided to stop the construction of these colonies at the initial stage so that buyers don’t get stuck in here,” he said.
The DTCP officials also said that action will be taken against the people developing these illegal colonies.
“We will identify the land owners and dealers involved in these illegal developments, and criminal cases will be registered against them,” Bhath said.
MEERUT A joint team of crime branch and Mirzapur police in Saharanpur district arrested former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal's son Alishan from Lajpat Nagar in Delhi on Friday morning. SSP of Saharanpur Akash Tomar said that Alishan was a member of Haji Iqbal gang and was arrested in connection with fraudulent purchase of 80 bigha land in Behat area of the district. His SUV was also seized because Alishan could not produce its documents.
Curbs on vehicle speed from June onwards to reduce accidents
Following this, speed interceptors will also be placed at all those stretches randomly for checking speeding, deputy commissioner of police traffic, Ravinder Singh Tomar said. The speed limit for cars on highways is 90 kilometre per hour (kmph), and for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles is 50kmph. On major municipal roads, it is 50kmph for cars and two-wheelers, and 30kmph for heavy vehicles. On state highways, it is 80kmph for cars, and 50kmph for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles.
Delhi: Bail for Amanatullah Khan day after arrest
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested a day ago on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during an anti-encroachment drive, noting that there is “negligible chances” of him absconding. Metropolitan magistrate (MM) Himanshu Tanwar in the bail order also noted that the police had not mentioned a reason for apprehending the legislator and five others.
14 city crematoriums to use biomass instead of wood for cremation
A mega Buddhist theme park, Buddhavanam, developed by the Telangana government at Nagarjunasagar on the banks of the Krishna river to attract international spiritual tourists, will be inaugurated on Saturday, project special officer Mallepalli Lakshmaiah said. Considered to be Asia's biggest Buddhist spiritual centre, Buddhavanam has come up on an 274-acre area at a cost of over ₹100 crore.
Anti-encroachment drive: Shops down shutters to protest Okhla MLA’s arrest
New Delhi: Shops and stores in Okhla remained closed on Friday in solidarity with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan who was arrested on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during a demolition drive in southeast Delhi's Kanchan Kunj on Thursday. Late Thursday night, Khan's wife, Shafia, had requested residents of the locality to shut their shops to protest his arrest.
