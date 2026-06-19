DTCP cracks down on illegal property use in DLF areas, seals 13 building

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) onThursday started cracking down on illegal constructions in localities under DLF Phases 1-5, by sealing 13 houses that were either facilitating commercial operations or were constructed in violation of norms in Block S of DLF Phase 3. Officials said that in one four-storey building, named “Amaltas Apartments”, the owner had constructed 48 1BHK and 2BHK units, against the permission for individual housing with one house per floor. (HT)

Officials said that in one four-storey building, named “Amaltas Apartments”, the owner had constructed 48 1BHK and 2BHK units, against the permission for individual housing with one house per floor. Among the other buildings to be sealed were two large houses built in the style of guest houses, comprising 72 and 25 rooms, a nursing home, and a guest house flouting norms.

DTCP officials said that each floor of the Amaltas Apartments comprised nine individual units, and the basement had five individual units, apart from a few on the top floor. “A residential building cannot be subdivided arbitrarily; only one unit is allowed per floor as per rules, but this building had been converted into an apartment complex. We have sealed all the units in this building as construction was illegal and it was being used as a large residential complex,” Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, who led the drive, said.

Officials said that each unit was rented out for ₹30,000-45,000 per month. “The owner did not take corrective action despite notices and the directions of the high court,” Madholia said.

Madholia said there was resistance from residents and they had to call in the police. “It was with the assistance of the police that the building could be sealed,” Madholia said.

Dhaval Patel, the owners of the Amaltas Apartments, however, said that they had not received any notice from the department and otherwise, they would have gone for legal recourse. “We did not receive any notice from the department and this action was taken all of a sudden,” he said.

The drive started around 1pm on the Nathupur Road, with the sealing of “The Medicity” private nursing home, which was being operated from a residential plot. A patient admitted to the facility was shifted and the facility sealed, Madholia said.

“The nursing home is being run in a residential building and despite notices to the property owners to restore the building, no corrective action was taken. We had also made announcements on Wednesday regarding the sealing drive,” said Madholia.

An official at “The Medicity”, however, said that they should have been given time to make arrangements for the patients. “We have rented the premises and were not aware of any ongoing legal issue,” the official said.

The sealing action comes against the backdrop of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on May 29, paving the way for DTCP to take action against 3,500 properties being used in violation of norms. A case regarding 2,600 properties is scheduled to be heard on July 6.

DTCP said they sealed Moonlight Guest House on the same road. “Around five to six rooms of the guest house were occupied and we requested the occupants to vacate the building. The electricity connection has been disconnected and the building has been sealed. There were around 10 occupants including the staff, who had to vacate the building,” said Madholia.

The manager of the guest house, however, said that they were not aware of any impending action by the DTCP, and that they had informed the owner about the action. “The owner will be sharing the legal documents with the department,” the manager said.

The DTCP also demolished a covered portion of the “Pristyn Care La Midas Hospital”, which had covered a setback illegally. “The hospital is not being sealed but the illegal coverage is being demolished,” said Madholia.

A manager of the facility said that they had obtained permission but were not aware of the other violations. “We will be meeting the DTCP officials at their office,” the manager said.

The enforcement teams also demolished an illegal room constructed in the stilt area of an adjoining house. “This drive will continue for the next three days and action will be taken as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” said Madholia.