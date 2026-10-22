DTCP demolishes illegal shops on green belt in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3
The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished unauthorised structures on a green belt along Moulsari Avenue Road in DLF Phase 3, saying they were obstructing traffic entering the area from NH-48
The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished unauthorised structures on a green belt along Moulsari Avenue Road in DLF Phase 3, saying they were obstructing traffic entering the area from NH-48.
Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said the structures included a scrap shop, an eatery, three motorcycle repair workshops, four small vending stalls, a meat shop, a car paint workshop and a car wash station.
“These unauthorised structures were on a green area earmarked in the approved layout plan of DLF Phase 3. They created a bottleneck at the entrance to Moulsari Avenue Road, congesting traffic entering from NH-48. Their removal has freed up carriageway space and will ease traffic movement,” Madholia said.
In separate drives on Wednesday, DTCP’s enforcement wing demolished structures in three unauthorised colonies in Bohra Kalan, Kharkhari and Jamalpur villages with assistance from Gurugram police.
In Bohra Kalan, the team demolished three boundary walls and dug up the entire earthen road network in a colony spread over about 1.5 acres, officials said.
In Kharkhari, five plinths, two under-construction structures and the entire earthen road network were demolished in a colony spread over about 1.25 acres.
In Jamalpur, the team demolished an under-construction structure and the road network in a colony being developed across five acres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.