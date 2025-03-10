DTCP demolishes illegal sites in Gurugram’s Hayatpur, Sadhrana

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday carried out demolition and sealing drives in the Gurugram district’s Saraswati Kunj enclave, adjacent to Golf Course road, and in Hayatpur and Sadhrana villages in Pataudi, against illegal colonies being developed there, officials said on Sunday. The DTCP team demolishes an illegal construction in Sadhrana village on Sunday (HT Photo)

In Saraswati Kunj, a paying guest house was sealed while two under construction buildings were sealed due to violations, the DTCP officials added.

District town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia said the drives were carried out simultaneously due to ongoing construction at these places. “The enforcement team faced agitation and staff resistance from locals at an unauthorised colony in Sadhrana. But it was handled peacefully with the support of Gurugram police and the drive was completed,” he added.

The enforcement team demolished one unauthorised colony, spread over 4-acre in Hayatpur, where 10 plinths, one structure and a network of road was demolished, the official said.

“It also demolished two unauthorised colonies in Sadhrana, spread over 12 acres, that was being developed in violation of rules. “Four under-construction structures and 32 plinths were demolished in one of the colonies while in the other colony 17 plinths were destroyed. Our team also demolished the roads and walls constructed at these colonies,” Madholia added.