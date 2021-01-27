DTCP forbids builders to carry out changes in building plans with buyers’ consent

Builders in Haryana would no longer be allowed to change their building plans without the prior consent of the existing home buyers. The department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Monday issued a directive, asking developers to issue advertisements in newspaper, seek possible objections of buyers, and address them to get their project plans changed. Officials said that the decision has been taken following complaints received from home buyers, alleging that plans were changed arbitrarily without informing them.

Sanjiv Mann, senior town planner, said that developers will be required to invite objections from each of the existing buyers regarding the said amendment in the building/layout plan in at least three leading newspapers in the district. “All buyers must also be informed about the proposed changes through a registered postal letter. The objective is to ensure that buyers are not kept in the dark while changes are carried out in a project. The department had received a number of complaints in this matter,” he said.

The directions issued by the department has further made it compulsory for the builder to upload the original building plan and the proposed revision on its website. The allottees in a project have been given 30 days to file objections with the senior town planner of the circle, who shall analyse the changes in detail.

The objections and suggestions made by buyers would be considered on merit by the director of DTCP before a final decision is taken on the proposed revision of the plan, said officials.

Mann added that DTCP will seek clarification and report from the developer, and until a decision is reached, the developer will not be allowed to advertise for further booking or sale of apartments. “Buyers complain many a times that the parking sites, parks, community centres, and suchlike are changed arbitrarily without informing them,” he said.

Prashant Solomon, managing director, Chintels, and spokesperson, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), NCR, said that responsible developers are already following such practices to ensure that buyers are made aware of the proposed changes. “This direction is a positive step as it will bring in more transparency and ensure that buyers are fully informed about their projects,” he said.

In a related development, the DTCP also issued directions that common areas and facilities in private licensed colonies shall be governed by Haryana Apartment Owners Act of 1983 and the H-Rera Act of 2016 shall not be applicable on the same.