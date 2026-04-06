DTCP halts stilt+4 floors approvals after HC stay on Hry housing policy

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has directed all departments granting building plan approvals to strictly comply with the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s interim order staying the Haryana government’s stilt plus four floors policy on residential plots, officials said. Move follows court concerns on infrastructure gaps; HSVP asked to share SOP and fund use details of ₹689.8 crore. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

In an order issued on Friday, DTCP director Chander Shekhar Khare asked the Housing for All department, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and the urban local bodies department to put all such approvals on hold until further directions from the court.

“Accordingly, it is requested to kindly put all such approvals in respect of construction of S+4 floors in residential plots on hold till such embargo is removed by Hon’ble High Court,” the order stated.

Last week, on Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court temporarily stayed the state government’s policy allowing construction of stilt plus four floors on residential plots, citing inadequate infrastructure in residential colonies. The directions were issued by the bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry while hearing the petition in Sunil Singh vs State of Haryana. The petitioner had challenged the July 2, 2024 notification permitting four floors above stilt parking in residential plots. The matter is scheduled to be taken up next by the HC on April 8.

According to DTCP officials, more than 5,000 applications had already been approved under the stilt-plus-four policy in the city prior to the stay order. Citing the court’s observations, Khare noted that in the absence of adequate infrastructural backing, allowing additional floors would place further burden on existing infrastructure in Gurugram.

DTCP officials said the stay order will not affect properties where building plans have already been sanctioned and construction is currently underway.

The DTCP has also directed HSVP to share the standard operating procedure (SOP) for augmenting infrastructure required to support such permissions. Additionally, the director sought details on the utilisation of ₹689.80 crore transferred by DTCP to HSVP for infrastructure augmentation, stating that the status of fund utilisation has not been provided so far.

A senior DTCP official in Gurugram confirmed that all approvals under the policy have been halted following the court order. “Around 150 applications for building plans under the four floor policy have put on hold immediately after the High Court order,” the official said.

When contacted, HSVP officials said a detailed reply on the matter, including aspects related to SOP preparation and fund utilisation, would be submitted shortly.