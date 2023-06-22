Building tilts in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3, DTCP serves notice

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued notice to a building owner in DLF Phase 3 after the building tilted dangerously on Monday, officials said. The tilted five-storey building is supported by a crane. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

The five-storey building was vacated immediately after news of the tilt spread. DTCP officials said two cranes have been deployed to support the structure.

Prima facie, the tilting took place after the owner of a neighbouring plot in U block started digging for the foundation on his plot, officials said. The building in question is constructed on a 60 square yard plot and meant for the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

Local residents said that the tilted building was occupied by tenants and immediately after the incident on Monday, they raised an alarm and vacated it. The residents also called officials of the district administration and the town planning department, who came to the spot to assess the situation.

It may be noted that three incidents of buildings getting tilted were reported in 2020 — in sectors 27, 46 and 47. All three buildings had some irregularities and directions were issued to conduct structural audits on them.

DTCP officials said that after getting the building vacated, they brought in two cranes to support the tilted building to ensure that the structure is stable.

DTCP officials said that a notice has been issued to the owners of plot numbers 8 and 9 in lane 20 of U block to vacate the building with immediate effect and to stop the excavation work. Directions have also been issued to get the building audited by a government empaneled structural expert.

The notice issued by Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement) said, “It has been reported that you have made many additions/alterations in contravention to the Haryana Building Code 2017 and amendments therein. Moreover, it has also come to notice that the existing building on plot number U-20/8 has tilted at site. In view of the above, you are hereby directed to vacate the building with immediate effect and get the building audited by a government empaneled structure engineer.”

The owner of the building was also directed to appear in the office of the district town planner (enforcement) within seven days, the notice added.

The district town planner has also issued a showcause notice to the owner of the adjoining plot number 9 for excavating the foundation of the site in contravention to the Haryana Building Code 2017 and also for carrying out the work without the supervision of an architect and structural engineer.

The notice to the owner of plot number 9 said, “It has also come to our notice that due to this illegal act, the existing building on adjacent plot number U-20/8 has been tilted. In view of the above, you are hereby directed to immediately stop the excavation work and take all necessary safety precautions to avoid any mishappening.”

DTCP officials said work at the site has been stopped and all steps have been taken to ensure there is no untoward incident due to the tilting of the structure. The buildings in U block have rampant violations and repeated sealing drives have been carried out by the enforcement department, officials added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON