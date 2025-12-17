DTCP issues show-cause notice to MG Road hotel over planning lapses

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday said it has issued a show-cause notice to a popular hotel located on MG Road in the revenue estate of Sikanderpur Ghosi for allegedly violating licence conditions by subdividing the property into separate units, shops and offices in contravention of planning rules. The property was granted CLU in 1995, but officials say units were sold off separately, amounting to an unauthorised colony. (HT Archive)

DTCP officials said the notice has been issued under Section 10(2) of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, warning of action including sealing, demolition of the building or registration of an FIR if a satisfactory reply is not submitted within the stipulated time.

According to the notice issued by Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), the department of town and country planning had granted permission in January 1995 for a change of land use (CLU) for construction of a hotel-cum-commercial complex on around 15,881.25 square yards of land in Sikanderpur Ghosi. However, a recent probe by DTCP officials revealed that the company to which the permission was granted allegedly subdivided the building into multiple units, shops and offices and sold them to various individuals.

Officials said the subdivision was carried out without obtaining the mandatory licence from the Town Planning Department, in violation of Section 3 of the Haryana Urban Development Act. According to the department, such subdivision amounts to the development of an unauthorised commercial colony. Officials added that the department has also received complaints related to the alleged violations.

“The parent company and hotel management have also been issued a show-cause notice to explain why strict action should not be taken against them. The company has also been asked to provide the approved layout plan, building plan, occupation certificate, and other relevant documents within 7 days,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, Gurugram.

DTCP officials said further action will be taken after examining the reply submitted by the company and documents sought by the department.