DTCP pulls up 22 persons over illegal construction in Sai Colony

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to 22 people who were, directly and indirectly, involved in the construction, development and sale of 135 flats at Sai Lane in Old Gurugram. The department has directed the individuals to stop further construction and asked them to explain, by August 13, why no action should be taken and the plot restored to its original condition.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that they had received a complaint about illegal construction of flats in the revenue estate of Gurugram village, for which requisite permissions were not taken from DTCP or other agencies. “No permission has been taken concerning the change of land use and these flats have been constructed in violation of rules. We have issued a show-cause notice to 22 persons and asked them to explain the violations,” he said, adding that vacant flats will be sealed and no further construction is being allowed.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said that the project comprises 19 buildings, with 135 flats already constructed. People have already started living here and the department will seek directions from its headquarters in Chandigarh for action concerning occupied flats, he said.

According to DTCP officials, the Sai Lane Colony on Old Railway Road has been constructed on around 5,000 square yards. Till 2014, this plot was owned by a trust and it was sold to a private company, following which construction of flats started after 2015.

Bhath said that if a satisfactory reply is not received, a final notice will be given to the violators and action will be taken as per rules. “After this matter came to notice of director, DTCP, he issued strict instructions to the enforcement department that no such constructions will be allowed in controlled areas. Construction of a large number of flats and subdivision of floors will not be allowed in any area,” he said.