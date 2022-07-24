DTCP teams removes encroachments from Qutub Plaza market, Arjun Marg market
Gururgam: The enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Sunday demolished illegal establishments at the Qutub Plaza market and the Arjun Marg market, said officials.
Many illegal establishments, including shops, were demolished, said DTCP officials, adding that several owners in the Arjun Marg market had also linked their shops with the basement, violating the building laws.
Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said that the DTCP had been receiving multiple complaints from the residents, stating that commuting in these market areas was extremely difficult because of rampant encroachments.
“We conducted a survey on the area, and found several encroachments there. Our team on Sunday razed those encroachments, and also seized goods from at least 30 illegal vends operating in the Qutub Plaza market. The recovered goods were handed over to officials concerned,” said Madholia, adding that a DTCP team will keep a close watch on the market from now onwards.
The DTCP will also seal several premises of illegal establishments in the Arjun Marg market. “Action will be taken against these shop owners... Connecting shops with the basement, and using those as store rooms is completely against the sanctioned plan. We have removed encroachments along the market, and further work is underway,” Madholia added.
DTCP will continue to visit more such market areas in private licenced colonies every weekend, based on complaints received, Madholia said, adding, “It is expected that local associations will keep a check on violations taking place in private colonies, but that usually does not happen.”
