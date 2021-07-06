DTCP to crack down on illegal construction of multiple flats on single plot

Officials of the town and country planning department (DTCP) on Tuesday warned of strict action against illegal constructions in municipal areas, after taking note of several such offences over the past few weeks.

According to officials, most of the offences constituted the construction of multiple flats on single plots in localities of Jyoti Park, New Colony, Jawahar Nagar, Miyanwali Colony and Rajendra Park, among other areas.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the process of identifying offences is underway and junior engineers have been asked to conduct a detailed survey. “We have received directions from the director, DTCP, that action should be taken against owners of plots and developers who have constructed multiple flats or apartments on small plots without taking any permission from the authorities. The law clearly states that subdivision of plots is not allowed and vertical subdivision is also against the rules. Fifteen such properties have been identified and notices will be issued beginning next week,” said Bhath.

Officials said that action would be initiated under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975. The DTCP will work in coordination with municipal authorities to clamp down on violations, they said.

If the owners don’t take corrective action, the properties will be sealed and the district administration will be asked to stop registration of such properties, said officials.

In a related development, the enforcement wing also held a meeting to discuss violations in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) and decided that a detailed survey will be done to identify the violations.

“It is being observed that large-scale construction of shops, commercial structures and houses is taking place in sectors and villages of MCM. The violators want to take advantage of the fact that this body is still in its infancy and they can carry out violations without any check. We have also received several complaints and now, action would be initiated,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement).