DTCP seals 3 properties after sealing drive in Sushant Lok 1

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday said that it has carried out a sealing drive in Sushant Lok 1 where three properties were sealed for carrying out illegal commercial activities and violating construction norms. DTCP enforcement team sealing a property for violations in Sushant Lok on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

DTCP officials said that a team of enforcement officials along with Gurugram police carried out the sealing drive which took place last week. DTCP officials said that earlier they had carried out a detailed survey in Sushant Lok 1 and issued show cause notices to 61 property owners for violations.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, Gurugram said that the enforcement team sealed six rooms of a plot meant for a creche, where a dance school was being operated.

“A multi-story building was sealed which was being operated commercially as a hostel in violation of rules. The enforcement department has clearly told property owners that commercial activities will not be allowed in residential areas, as local inhabitants get disturbed by increased traffic, security issues and it also causes heavy impact on civic infrastructure,” said Madholia.

The enforcement team also sealed an unauthorised construction taking place in the stilt area of a house, which had already obtained occupation certificate and construction was being carried out in violation of rules, said DTCP officials.

During a survey conducted in the colony in the first week of July, the department had found several commercial establishments such as clinics, gyms, departmental stores, and property dealer offices were operating in residential colonies in violation of rules.

A local resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that department should have prevented the commercial activities from the start. “Several businesses will be impacted by the sealing. There should be a balanced enforcement of rules,” he said.

Deepak Verma, president, Sushant Lok 1 RWA said that residents of the area were badly impacted by commercial activities and they welcome this action taken by the department. “Commercial activities in residential areas take a heavy toll on infrastructure and services such was water, sewage and electricity. There is heavy traffic, and congestion in the colony due to shops,” said Verma.

This action is part of DTCP’s newly launched “office-on-the-spot” campaign, under which a streetwise physical inspection of the colony is conducted by the entire enforcement team, and notices were prepared and pasted at the sites in real time, said officials adding that they have carried out six surveys and three sealing drives under this campaign.

The department has also issued 60 restoration notices to property owners in Sushant Lok 2 also, and officials said that corrective measures will have to be taken by owners, otherwise, the properties will be sealed.