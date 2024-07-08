DTCP sends notice for builder after plaster falls on elderly woman

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Monday issued a notice to Spaze Developers after plaster from a balcony fell on the head of an 87-year-old woman, injuring her. This notice comes as part of a broader directive to 32 developers, urging them to take preventive maintenance measures due to an increase in incidents of falling plaster and other damages during the monsoon season.. (Representational Image) Developers has been asked to carry out the survey of the project and check spots where plaster is falling from balconies, walls, stairs and other parts of the building (HT Photo)

District town planner (enforcement) Manish Yadav said that the plaster fell from the walls in the Spaze Privy group housing society in Sector 93, posing a serious risk to residents’ safety. “We have issued a notice to the developer and directed them to submit a reply. We also held a meeting with the developer’s representatives, asking them to take immediate remedial measures,” he said.

Yadav said that the developer has been asked to carry out the survey of the project and check spots where plaster is falling from balconies, walls, stairs and other parts of the building . They are also directed to check and fix maintenance issues within a period of 15 days and attend the deficiencies and observations noticed during the survey by prioritising the critical issues.

Virender Sharma, former president of Spaze Privy RWA, highlighted that the incident involved an 87-year-old woman who was injured by falling plaster. “We want the developer to start repairs at spots where these problems have been identified,” he said.

A senior official from Spaze Developers confirmed that maintenance and repair activities have already begun in the complex. “Remedial action over these falling plaster and similar issues have already been addressed in large part of the complex. We have asked the facilities’ management to act proactively on such complaints. We will ensure that such incidents do not happen in future,” he said. The official also confirmed the incident happened last Friday.

On Monday, DTCP also issued a notice to Paras Buildtech India Pvt Ltd following a similar incident on Wednesday, where plaster from a third-floor balcony in the Paras Dews condominium in Sector 106 fell onto a second-floor balcony, alarming residents.

Surinder Singh Hooda, a resident of Tower B in Paras Dews, reported that a large amount of plaster fell from a second-floor balcony. “When we checked in the morning, the plaster had fallen in large amount and it could have hurt the occupants if they were present. I live on the first floor underneath these flats and it is a scary issue. We want immediate actions by the authorities,” he said.

Hooda noted a similar incident on June 26 in which plaster fell from the balcony of a second floor flat in the same tower.

A spokesperson from Paras Buildtech acknowledged the recent incident, attributing it to the rainy season. Being a responsible corporate entity, we are committed to providing the best quality product in all segments. We have already initiated the repair work and the same will be completed within the next few weeks depending on the weather condition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manish Yadav said that the developer has been asked to conduct a survey and take remedial measures at the earliest. “We had also received a similar complaint from residents of Parsavnath Exotica society and a notice has been also issued to their developer. All the three developers have been asked to take up preventive maintenance else action will be taken in case of a lapse,” he said.