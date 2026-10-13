Durga Puja, garba and dandiya to bring Gurugram alive this festive season
Dandiya evenings will bring residents together at Central Park’s Lifestyle Homes and City Homes in Sector 83
Garba nights, Durga Puja pandals, Dandiya evenings and food festivals are bringing a mix of regional traditions to Gurugram’s residential neighbourhoods this festive season, as communities across the city prepare to celebrate Navratri and Durga Puja with music, dance, rituals and shared meals.
At Club5 in DLF5, Bengal and Gujarat will come together under one roof, with Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations featuring a Garba night, a festive mela, cultural performances and an eco-friendly take on the traditional Ravan Dahan. The programme will offer residents an opportunity to experience traditions from different parts of the country while celebrating together.
Along the Dwarka Expressway, residential communities are preparing their own festivities, bringing together families from several societies.
At the Babupur Community Centre in Sector 108, Srishti Sangha has begun preparations for its fifth consecutive Durga Puja with the traditional Khunti Puja and Kalash Sthapana ceremonies. Residents from Sectors 107, 108 and 109, including families from more than 10 residential societies, attended the ceremony on October 10.
Khunti Puja, a Bengali ritual performed to seek divine blessings for the safe and uninterrupted construction of the Durga Puja pandal, marked the countdown to the celebrations scheduled from October 16 to 21.
Organisers are preparing a decorated pandal with elaborate artwork and lighting, centred around a sculpted idol of Goddess Durga. The programme will feature live music, theatre, classical and contemporary dance, children’s drawing competitions, fashion shows and quizzes.
Food will be a major attraction, with the Anondomala Food Festival bringing together home-cooked delicacies and street food. The celebrations will culminate in Sindur Khela on Dashami, a traditional ritual in which women apply vermilion to one another before bidding farewell to the Goddess.
“This year marks our biggest Durga Puja celebration to date. Srishti Sangha has organised a diverse range of cultural programmes and activities for the community. Residents from all generations are joining hands to celebrate, and we are set for a memorable and fun-filled five days,” said Swagata, an organiser.
Elsewhere along the Dwarka Expressway, Dandiya evenings will bring residents together at Central Park’s Lifestyle Homes and City Homes in Sector 83.
Enviro, an integrated facility management company, in association with Aegis Media, is organising the events on October 13 and 15, from 4pm to 10pm, with more than 1,000 residents expected to participate. The evenings will feature music, dance, food stalls and other festive activities, while local entrepreneurs and vendors are being offered discounted stall bookings.
For Gurugram’s residential communities, particularly those with families from different parts of the country, the celebrations are also an opportunity to get to know neighbours, experience one another’s traditions and turn shared residential spaces into gathering places.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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