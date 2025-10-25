Dwarka Expressway residents seek metro connectivity

As the city’s metro network expands to boost connectivity, several areas along the Dwarka Expressway continue to remain off the metro map with residents demanding better connectivity.

Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh urged union urban affairs minister Manohar Lal to expedite plans for linking the expressway with Delhi’s Airport Metro (Orange Line) and the Dwarka Metro (Blue Line), to ensure seamless connectivity.

In a letter, written on Thursday, Singh said that many residential colonies have been developed along the 29-km-long Dwarka Expressway, which connects Gurugram with Delhi and nearby areas such as Pataudi Road, Basai Road, and Farrukhnagar Road.

“Residents will benefit from the metro’s access to Delhi and Gurugram”, he said, adding that the issue was recently discussed with National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials during a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority meeting. It was agreed to extend the Delhi airport metro and Dwarka metro to Dwarka Expressway, with a possible link to Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) via Kherki Daula on NH-48.

Ashok Dutta, RWA president of Paras Dews, sector 106, said that residents along the Dwarka Expressway are in urgent need of metro connectivity. “Linking the area to key stations would ease daily travel and improve access to Gurugram and Delhi,” he added.

He added that the nearest metro stations for Dwarka Expressway residents are Yashobhoomi and Dwarka Sector 21, for which they have little to no public transport facilities.

Guarav Prakash, sector 109 resident, said that many people chose to live along the Dwarka Expressway as it is close to Delhi airport and Dwarka. “While the area boasts world-class infrastructure, officials seem to have overlooked connectivity,” he said.

“The connectivity would be a boon for residents, as not everyone owns a car and daily public transport costs are often high,” he said. While appreciating the efforts of Singh, he added, “It’s commendable that the issue is finally being taken up with the Centre, better late than never.”

Phase 1 of Gurugram metro covers approximately 15.2 km from Millenium City Centre to Sector 9, with an additional 1.85 km spur linking to sector 101 on the Dwarka Expressway. Meanwhile, Phase 2 extends from Sector 9 all the way to Cyber City, covering an estimated 13 km and connecting key commercial hubs and residential areas.