ECI launches apps to boost voter participation, transparency in Gurugram

Gurugram district election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav announced on Thursday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has developed several information and communication technology (ICT) applications to boost voter participation and ensure transparency, fairness, and integrity in the electoral process. Gurugram district election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. (HT Photo)

Among these applications are the Suvidha Candidate app, cVIGIL, Know Your Candidate (KYC) app, Saksham app, and the Voter Helpline App (VHA).

“The Suvidha Candidate App will assist candidates during the election period with the nomination and permission processes. Candidates are required to create an account and log in with their credentials. Once logged in, they can check the status of their nominations and permissions. The cVIGIL app empowers citizens to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct during elections, while the KYC app helps voters access information regarding criminal backgrounds of contesting candidates,” said Yadav.

The Saksham app is specifically tailored to persons with disabilities (PWD), helping them register to vote, obtain information about polling stations, and cast votes. “The app includes features such as voice assistance for visually impaired voters and text-to-speech for those with hearing impairments. It also allows PWDs to register complaints about any difficulties they encounter during the voting process,” he said.

The VHA has been developed to assist new voters with registration, correct demographic details in the voter list, locate names on voter list, and access other election-related services.

“Through the implementation of these ICT applications, ECI aims to increase voter engagement and uphold integrity of the electoral process. The district administration is committed to promoting these tools among the public to ensure a transparent, inclusive, and efficient election in the upcoming Haryana legislative assembly elections,” said Yadav.

Yadav urged local authorities and election officials to actively promote these applications across all platforms and educate voters about these resources.