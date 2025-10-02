ED attaches ₹10.55-cr assets of Ansal Properties’ promoters in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth ₹10.55 crore belonging to the promoters and shareholders of Gurugram-based Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) in a money laundering case linked to violations of environmental protection laws, the agency said on Wednesday. ED added that the investigation into APIL’s financial transactions and the role of its promoters is still underway.

According to ED, six immovable properties — including commercial spaces in Gurugram (Haryana), Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Ludhiana (Punjab) — have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The assets are held in the names of APIL directors and beneficial owners, including Sushil Ansal, Pranav Ansal and Kusum Ansal.

Attempts to reach two senior APIL officials at their Gurugram office were unsuccessful, as their phones remained switched off on Wednesday.

The ED case stems from complaints filed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), which accused APIL of violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. Haryana Police had earlier registered an FIR and submitted a chargesheet before a local court.

Investigators found that APIL failed to install a sewage treatment plant (STP) in its residential project Sushant Lok Phase-I, and instead discharged untreated effluents into Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) sewer lines. In another project, Esencia, the STP installed was of inadequate capacity. During inspections, HSPCB officials reported that the facilities were abandoned, with no operation or maintenance being carried out.

ED alleged that this negligence not only endangered public health and the environment but also resulted in financial benefits for the company. “By not treating domestic effluent/untreated sewage water as per norms, APIL caused damage to public health and the environment, while continuing to enjoy the resultant profit. The promoters did not take remedial measures as per HSPCB norms and thus unduly benefitted to the tune of ₹10.55 crore, which constitutes proceeds of crime,” the agency’s statement said.

