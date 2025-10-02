Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ED attaches ₹10.55-cr assets of Ansal Properties’ promoters in money laundering probe

    The ED case stems from complaints filed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), which accused APIL of violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

    Published on: Oct 2, 2025 4:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth 10.55 crore belonging to the promoters and shareholders of Gurugram-based Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) in a money laundering case linked to violations of environmental protection laws, the agency said on Wednesday.

    ED added that the investigation into APIL’s financial transactions and the role of its promoters is still underway.
    ED added that the investigation into APIL’s financial transactions and the role of its promoters is still underway.

    According to ED, six immovable properties — including commercial spaces in Gurugram (Haryana), Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Ludhiana (Punjab) — have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The assets are held in the names of APIL directors and beneficial owners, including Sushil Ansal, Pranav Ansal and Kusum Ansal.

    Attempts to reach two senior APIL officials at their Gurugram office were unsuccessful, as their phones remained switched off on Wednesday.

    The ED case stems from complaints filed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), which accused APIL of violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. Haryana Police had earlier registered an FIR and submitted a chargesheet before a local court.

    Investigators found that APIL failed to install a sewage treatment plant (STP) in its residential project Sushant Lok Phase-I, and instead discharged untreated effluents into Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) sewer lines. In another project, Esencia, the STP installed was of inadequate capacity. During inspections, HSPCB officials reported that the facilities were abandoned, with no operation or maintenance being carried out.

    ED alleged that this negligence not only endangered public health and the environment but also resulted in financial benefits for the company. “By not treating domestic effluent/untreated sewage water as per norms, APIL caused damage to public health and the environment, while continuing to enjoy the resultant profit. The promoters did not take remedial measures as per HSPCB norms and thus unduly benefitted to the tune of 10.55 crore, which constitutes proceeds of crime,” the agency’s statement said.

    ED added that the investigation into APIL’s financial transactions and the role of its promoters is still underway.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/ED Attaches ₹10.55-cr Assets Of Ansal Properties’ Promoters In Money Laundering Probe
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes