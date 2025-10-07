Eight-year-old dies after falling from balcony while playing in Gurugram Sector 37

An 8-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of his home while playing with his younger sibling, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Khandsa village (Sector 37) late Saturday evening, according to officials familiar with the matter. Police said a post-mortem examination of the deceased child was conducted on Sunday.

A senior police official at Sector 37 police station said the child fell from the balcony of their rented residence on the second floor. “While playing with his six-year-old brother, the child climbed on the grill of the balcony and lost control,” the official noted.

Police said, based on preliminary investigation, the child lost his balance, accidentally slipped and fell, sustaining grievous injuries, and died while he was being taken to a nearby hospital. “At the moment, no foul play is suspected,” the senior official added.

Police identified the child as Raunak (single name), a first-grade student. His father Vijay, working as a labourer, is originally from Sangipur village in Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a post-mortem examination of the deceased child was conducted on Sunday. “Based on the autopsy findings, further action will be taken,” he said.