Elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk approved
Gurugram: Plans to construct an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was approved during the Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) 10th annual meeting on Friday, in a bid to reduce traffic congestions along the stretch, said Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday.
The proposal will now be sent to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) — which has been working on the upgradation of this stretch — for the construction of the elevated road, he added. “Several resident welfare associations (RWAs) and industrial associations have submitted memorandums for an elevated road, to reduce congestions along the stretch,” Singh said.
During the Friday meeting, the GMDA also approved construction of a 7.5m-long service road along the Dwarka Expressway for an estimated cost of ₹48 crore. Singh said the construction works on the Dwarka Expressway is likely to be completed by December this year. “A proposal to construct an elevated road to reduce traffic congestion on Sirhaul was also discussed during the Friday meeting, and necessary measures will be taken soon,” Singh said.
-
Structural experts sought to conduct audit of audit of 60 condominiums
Gurugram: The Gurugram administration and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday sought expressions of interest from private firms for conducting structural audits of nearly 60 condominiums in the district, said officials. According to the district administration, a panel comprising structural experts will be formed by mid-July and required work will be allotted to them in the next 15 days. “We will ensure transparency during the audit process,” deputy commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurugram said.
-
Ludhiana logs 42 Covid cases, highest in 4 months
As many as 42 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Saturday, the highest in the last four months. While a total of 87 cases were reported in May, the number of cases have witnessed an exponential jump in June with 326 cases and eight deaths being reported in 25 days. The district currently has 161 active cases, of which 157 patients are under home isolation.
-
Stalker shoots woman after she refuses to talk
Gurugram: A stalker allegedly shot at a woman after she refused to talk with him on a main road in Sector 8 under IMT Manesar police station limits on Saturday morning, said police. Police said that the suspect, aged around 20 years and the victim, aged 19 years, studied together at a private school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
-
Panel takes stock of facilities at Ludhiana Railway Station
The passenger amenities committee of Indian Railways, led by chairperson PK Krishnadas, conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Saturday. The team checked the damage caused during the protest against the Agnipath scheme around seven days ago. Krishnadas took details of the damage from station director Abhinav Singla and also directed the authorities to prepare a report. The committee members found that the retiring rooms at the station were dirty.
-
Charges framed against BJP leader Som, his three aides in 13-yr-old case
Special MP/MLA court upper civil judge (senior division) Mayank Jaiswal framed against former BJP MLA Sangeet Som and his three aides in connection with a 13-year-old road blocking case in Muzaffarnagar on Friday (June 24). Som and his three Jaipal Singh and Kamod, guards Virender Singh allegedly had a scuffle with traffic police on March 17, 2009 during Lok Sabha election campaign in Muzaffarnagar.
