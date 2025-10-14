Empowered by craft: Gurugram women light up Diwali with 15,000 handmade diyas
Fifty women trained at Gurugram NGO handcrafted 14,000 diyas this Diwali, earning through public-supported, swadeshi-driven skill programmes.
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 4:08 AM IST
By Mihika Shah
“This Diwali feels different. For the first time, I have earned something on my own,” says 20-year-old Muskan (who goes by a single name), her face glowing with pride. She is one of 50 women associated with Seva Bharati who aimed to handcraft 15,000 diyas ahead of the festival. Through their work, these women are not only supporting their families but also setting an example of self-reliance and the growing push for swadeshi products.
Founded in 1979, Seva Bharati, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation in Gurugram, has long been engaged in grassroots social service. The organisation works with women, men and children through initiatives promoting self-reliance, education and cultural values. It runs 20 Seva Kendras in the district that offer sewing training, health services, and child-focused cultural programmes, helping individuals become more independent.
Out of the 20 Seva Kendras in Gurugram, only six centres were selected for the diya-making initiative based on available space and interest. One of these centres, located in Sector 10, was visited by the HT. The centre is led by Shashi Bala, a teacher at Seva Bharati, who has been closely guiding the women through the process.
Every day between 2pm and 4pm, Bala gathers her students in a semi-circle on a small stage at Ramlila Maidan. “Last year, we made around 5,000 diyas. This time, the number has tripled,” she said. “The women began preparations about 15 days ago and have been working consistently since.”
Beyond diya-making, these Seva Kendras also serve as skill-building hubs for women and young girls from nearby communities. “Some of them are still in school and are learning this skill to support their families. These side earnings, even if small, mean a lot to them,” Bala said.
Bala shared that she first learned sewing at a Seva Bharati Kendra in 2009, which inspired her to teach others. “I wanted to pass on the same knowledge and opportunity that was once given to me,” she said.
Muskan, who decorated nearly 300 diyas this season, said she is eagerly waiting to receive her earnings. Earlier, she had earned ₹1,000 by applying mehndi during the festive season. “Earning money gives me a sense of independence,” she said.
When asked about their plans for the earnings, the women shared modest but heartfelt goals. One said she would buy new clothes for her family, while another preferred to save the money for future needs.
Seva Bharati sources its raw materials for diya-making through public donations, officials associated with the initiative said.
“This year, 50 women have made around 14,000 diyas, and only about 1,000 are left. We are confident they will be sold soon,” said Manish Gandhi, district secretary, Seva Bharati. He added that a pack of 10 diyas is sold for ₹30, with ₹1 per diya going directly to the women. “Their share will be given before the festival,” Gandhi said. “We relied mostly on word of mouth to sell the diyas. We also set up stalls at Diwali melas to reach more people and promote these handmade products.”
Gandhi said the organisation’s centres operate primarily in areas of the city where underprivileged communities reside. “Our centres are specifically functional in those parts where people from economically weaker sections are found, so that support and skill-based opportunities can directly reach them,” he said.