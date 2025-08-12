Encroachment removal drive reclaims 130 acres in Gurugram

The first review meeting on Gurugram’s anti-encroachment action plan revealed significant progress, with authorities reclaiming over 130 acres of government land, said officials, adding that this has set the stage for intensified operations until mid-September. District Nodal officer (town planning) RS Bhath outlined that five dedicated teams, each consisting of five to eight members, will carry out daily enforcement operations, covering five sites daily.HT ARchive (HT Archive)

The meeting brought together officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Traffic Police, and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Around 80 field officials, including junior engineers and support staff, assessed work carried out over four months, said GMDA officials.

Officials said that since December 2024, the district has seen more than 120 anti-encroachment drives and 500 inspection visits. In four months, 80 targeted operations were carried out at over 70 locations.

Officials reported that nearly 80 percent of encroachments have been removed from 60 percent of the priority zones. Key areas cleared include Southern Peripheral Road, Sadar Bazar, Rajendra Park, Sohna Road, Badshahpur, Krishna Chowk, and Bikaner Chowk.

In addition, 45 acres of government land has been reclaimed in various sectors and villages such as Badshahpur, Naurangpur, and Kasan, and 60 acres of green belt along SPR Road. Action has also been completed along 60 kilometers of key city roads.

Authorities highlighted successful operations in removing illegal meat shops from Nathupur, Khandsa Road, Vatika Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, and Rajendra Park, which prompted many operators to apply for proper licenses to run their businesses. Additionally, a one-acre tract of government land previously occupied by illegal Gau Shalas at Vatika Chowk has also been reclaimed.

However, authorities emphasised that sensitive areas such as MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Old Gurugram (near the church), and Sanath Road will require sustained monitoring to prevent re-encroachment.

The next phase of the action plan, scheduled between August 15 and September 15, will target high-demand areas based on public requests, including New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, Fazilpur Road, Bhim Nagar, Sikanderpur Market, and several market areas in Sectors 4, 14, 22, and 23.

District Nodal officer (town planning) RS Bhath outlined that five dedicated teams, each consisting of five to eight members, will carry out daily enforcement operations, covering five sites daily. He stressed that sustained results will depend on active community participation, consistent monitoring, and close coordination between various agencies.

He added that the ultimate aim is not only to remove encroachments but also to prevent their return, ensuring that public spaces remain open to the residents of Gurugram.