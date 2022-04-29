Ensure compliance of norms: Gurugram DC to toll plaza operators
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, during a meeting of the district road safety committee on Thursday, directed the officials at Ghamroj, Kherki Daula, and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road toll plazas to ensure compliance of prescribed norms or face action, said the officials.
While reviewing inspections at all the toll plazas, the district administration apprised the committee of many flaws noticed at Ghamroj, such as absence of emergency lanes, lack of signages, toll plaza staff workers not wearing uniform and operating without identity cards, an expired fitness certificate of ambulance stationed in the area, among other such issues, according to the officials.
The inspection reports of the Kherki Daula toll plaza and the Gurgaon Faridabad Road toll plaza near Gwal Pahari were also discussed in detail and similar issues were highlighted.
“I have directed the sub-divisional-magistrates (SDMs) to issue notices to the toll plaza operators as per the rules, and the operators have to submit their replies within seven days. FIRs would be registered against toll operators who disobey the orders, as per rules, and negligence in this matter would not be tolerated,” said Yadav, adding that he will hold a meeting with all the toll operators in the district next month, regarding the compliance of the prescribed norms.
“The matter will be investigated, and further action will be taken as per the law,” said PK Kaushik, project director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
A senior NHAI official, overseeing the operations at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, conceded that lapses such as absence of emergency lanes, lack of firefighting equipment, and lack of cranes were found during a spot inspection by the district administration on April 6. “Certain lapses were found during an inspection by the district administration earlier this month. Necessary directions have been issued to the toll operator concerned to fix all the deficiencies, failing which, action will be initiated against them by the NHAI,” said the senior official.
Charandeep Rana, executive engineer of Public Works Department (PWD), who oversees operations at the Gurgaon-Faridabad toll plaza, also attended the Thursday meeting. “I spoke to the toll operator following the district road safety committee meeting. They have been directed to fix everything pointed out during the meeting, and the work on addressing the issues has also commenced.”
Another major issue discussed during the meeting was the Safe School Vehicle policy. DC Yadav said that it is “mandatory for all the schools in the district to follow the Safe School Vehicle policy”, and instructed all the SDMs present at the meeting to check at least five schools in their respective jurisdictions every month. If irregularities are noticed during this period, they will be fined on the spot itself.
The DC also directed the officers concerned to remove illegal cuts and encroachments along the stretches on the main road of IMT Manesar, and appointed the naib tehsildar of Manesar as the duty magistrate for the task. He also directed the officials to repair the potholes on the service lanes of Rampura Chowk by the first week of May.
According to DC Yadav, he will also organise a meeting with the officials concerned on improving blackspots such as Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Khandsa Cut, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, and MDI Chowk in a phased manner, and finding a permanent solution for the same. He also directed the SDMs concerned to identify at least five points in their respective areas where urgent fixations of potholes are required, so that the issue could be addressed during the next district committee meeting and those stretches could be amended on a priority basis, said the officials.
Punjab speaker orders probe into assembly staff recruitment during Cong rule
Chandigarh : Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government. Legal and legislative affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains, who alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the state assembly staff during the previous government, in his signed two-page letter to the speaker, said that 170 persons were recruited between 2017 and 2022, alleging favouritism in several appointments. Former speaker Rana KP Singh did not respond to calls. He, however, told a television channel that the charges were “totally baseless”.
Chandigarh resident held for threatening man with weapons, torching bike
Police have arrested a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, for threatening a man belonging to the same locality with a knife and pistol and burning his motorcycle. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar has been identified as Vinod, 36. The complainant, Pardeep Kumar, said that he is involved in a property dispute with another resident of Ram Darbar who knows Vinod. He said he was able to push Vinod and flee, leaving his motorcycle on the spot.
Chandigarh sizzles at 42.2°C on hottest April day in 12 years
With the maximum temperature rising to 42.2C on Thursday, the city witnessed its hottest April day since 2010, as per the India Meteorological Department. On Thursday too, a heatwave was announced as the maximum temperature was 5.4C above normal. 42.9C recorded at airport observatory Thursday was also the hottest April day since the IMD Centre in Sector 39 was set up. On Thursday, the maximum temperature at the airport observatory was 42.9C.
1984 riots: Ex-Cong leader Sajjan Kumar gets bail in twin murder case
New Delhi A Delhi court has granted bail to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a twin murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying that his name was first taken with certainty by the complainant after a long gap of seven years from the date of the incident.
Haryana government allows more ground coverage on plots, relief for owners
The state government has amended the Haryana Building Code, 2017, allowing more ground coverage which will help in constructing more areas on plots owned by them, said the officials on Thursday. The move came as a major relief to the property owners, said the officials, adding that the government has also allowed single level basement areas for all plots, reiterating that “no violation of the ground coverage norms will be tolerated”.
