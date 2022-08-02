Expect rain only next Thursday, sultry weather in Gurugram till then, says IMD
Gurugram: The city is expected to remain mostly dry on Tuesday and Wednesday, while there is a possibility of light to moderate thunder showers in some parts of Haryana, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
They added the city is likely to receive rainfall on Thursday next as isolated rains and thunderstorms occur in most parts of the state.
IMD officials said that the first week of August is likely to remain relatively dry as monsoon activity over parts of Punjab and Haryana has weakened. The city had received 246mm of rainfall in June and July.
“Haryana received a good amount of rain in the last two months, and Gurugram received almost 8% more than the normal rainfall in June and July. Monsoon activity is likely to remain muted this week but can pick up next week,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.
The weather department also said that there will be no significant change in temperature over the next five days in both Haryana and Punjab, compared to last week. “The maximum temperature is not expected to rise much, but the weather can turn a bit sultry,” Singh said.
On Monday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6°C, and a minimum of 25.6°C, a rise of 2.4 degrees and 0.1 degrees respectively. There has been a 1.4 degree rise in the average maximum temperature across the state since Sunday, officials said.
Meanwhile, IMD Delhi said that rainfall across the country for August is most likely to be normal.
Normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of southeast India, northwest India, adjoining west-central India and below normal rainfall is likely over the west coast and many parts of east-central, east and northeast India.
-
Gurugram resident claims his Noida house ‘grabbed’; tenant says case in court
A top corporate professional working with a leading home appliances brand has accused the tenant of forcibly occupying his property in Noida even after expiration of the lease agreement. The latter claims that the case is sub-judice and has accused the corporate boss of threatening him. Mathur has alleged that the tenant filed a fake case on the day his lease deed has expired. Hindustan Times reached to the other side for their response.
-
With liquor shops shut in Delhi, sales in Gurugram up by 33%: Excise dept
Gurugram: The sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and imported foreign liquor has gone up by nearly 33% in GuGurugram (east)ue to several stores being shut or running without adequate stocks in the neighbouring Delhi in the wake of uncertainties over the continuance of a revised excise policy, senior excise department officials said on Monday.
-
Three of a gang held for duping and extorting money from over 3,000 victims
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested three men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area for allegedly duping at least 3,000 people across the country on the pretext of delivering liquor home via advertisements on social networking websites, updating their know your customer (KYC) forms online as well as extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.
-
Gurugram cop bags three medals at World Police and Fire Games
Gurugram: Joint commissioner of Gurugram Police Kulvinder Singh bagged three medals in golf at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Singh won a silver medal in an individual competition, and gold and silver medals with his teammate, deputy inspector general, Border Security Force, Pushpender Singh Rathore. Singh is one of two persons from Gurugram to bag a medal in this year's games. Since then, the games are held biennially.
-
NHAI repairs cracks on Shikohpur flyover
Gururgam: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday said that it has repaired cracks on the flyover at Shikohpur crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. “The damaged area is around one foot by one and a half feet and has been repaired. The repaired area has been barricaded to strengthen it. We will ascertain the reasons behind this damage and act accordingly,” said Ajay Arya, project director, NHAI, Jaipur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics