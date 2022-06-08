Fake call centres used for preying on victims
Gurugram Several bogus call centres that allegedly extort money from the gullible on the pretext of recovering loans obtained through instant loan disbursal mobile applications are mushrooming in the city, Gurugram police said, adding that over 200 such complaints have been received by the cyber crime police station since December last year.
Most of the victims targeted by the racket are those who took loans through Chinese apps and defaulted on payments, police said. In March, 38 persons were arrested from Udyog Vihar after police received more than 50 complaints against them.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Indivar, who goes with a single name, said suspects run call centres after hiring young men and women for a good salary. “The employees of these illegal centres are trained to dupe such people, and are given a 25% cut from the money extorted on the pretext of recovering loans. They are also trained in morphing pictures. This has been going on since the past three years and the number of such gangs has increased multifold during this time,” he said.
Some of the gangs are operating from remote villages, making it difficult for the cybercrime to trace their locations and they keep changing their mobile numbers after every 100 victims, said police.
The police have received several complaints on how the victims, who had taken loans from 35 apps were being blackmailed into paying up after their morphed nude photographs are sent to them or their relatives on WhatsApp.
ACP Indivar said most of these 35 loan apps are Chinese applications could be downloaded only through URLs sent to a specific receiver and not on Play Store or App Store. “After a victim downloads one of the instant applications in question, the suspects get access to their photographs, contacts, and other personal documents saved on their cellphones. They also get access to the users’ emails and passwords and start using this data to dupe them,” he said.
In over 20 cases involving these apps, police said the suspects transferred money from their victim accounts to theirs and withdrew the amount from ATM kiosks in different cities so as to evade identification.
“The suspects would get the details of their victims on their WhatsApp the minute an account is created on the loan app, including app user ID and password,” the officer said.
The employees of the illegal call centres would then hack into the cellphones of the victims and gain access to their personal documents; morph their photographs and send them to the victim and also their relatives to extort money. “Many victims were blackmailed into paying up even after they repaid the loans,” Indivar said.
Police said a majority of these call centres were busted in Udyog Vihar and Sohna Road and the kingpins are former employees of BPOs with at years of experience in the sector.
“They call around 700 people on a daily basis to extort money from them. The gangs are expected to have duped people of tune of ₹10 crore in the past three years. They made a windfall during the pandemic as many people lost jobs and wanted money in a hurry to meet their household needs,” said the ACP.
Police said their teams are conducting regular searches on receiving complaints and have arrested 50 people this year for running these illegal call centres. Also, investigation is on to determine whether there are more such call centres operating within the city.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics