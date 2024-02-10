 Fake hospital and clinic busted in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
Fake hospital and clinic busted in Gurugram

Fake hospital and clinic busted in Gurugram

ByLeena Dhankhar
Feb 11, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Illegal hospital and clinic busted in Gurugram, two arrested; medicines seized; suspects posed as doctors without proper qualifications or permissions.

A joint team of the chief minister’s flying squad and the health department busted an illegal hospital and clinic in Ambedkar colony and Chakkarpur village in Gurugram on Saturday, officials aware of the matter said.

The team also sealed the hospital and clinic and recovered medicines from the spot. (Representational image)
The team arrested two people from the scene and a case was registered at sector 29 police station. The team also sealed the hospital and clinic and recovered medicines from the spot.

Inderjeet Yadav of the chief minister’s flying squad said that they received a tip that a hospital in Ambedkar colony, a clinic called Mukhtar Health Centre, and mother-child centre, were being run in Chakkarpur village without any legal documents and permission. In these places, four people were treating patients posing as doctors, despite not having any MBBS degree, officials said.

Police said that the team first reached SD Hospital in Ambedkar colony where a person, identified as Manoj Kumar, was posing as a doctor but neither had any degree nor any registration certificate for the hospital. The team seized a large quantity of allopathic medicines and injections from the scene and arrested the suspect. The stamp of Dr Aditya Kumar BHMS Uttarakhand was also seized from the illegal hospital, officers said.

Aside from that, the team also raided Mukhtar Health Center and mother-child center in street number six of Chakkarpur village. It was being run by Mohammad Masoom and Dr Mohammad Hasim and both were arrested.

Based on a complaint from Dr Gaurav Gupta, medical officer of health department, two separate first information reports were registered under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 34 of the National Medical Commission Act at Sector 29 police station.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

