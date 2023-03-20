Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Fake hospital busted in Sohna, quack arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2023 11:15 PM IST

The chief minister’s flying squad along with health department officials busted an alleged fake hospital and arrested a quack from Kabir Nagar in Sohna, police said on Monday.

Police said the suspect, identified as Ahmed Khan, was administering drip to a patient at the time of the raid on Saturday evening.

Investigators said a large number of medicines, including injections and other medical equipment were seized.

According to police, Khan was asked to produce his registration certificate to prove his credentials.

On a complaint filed by medical officer Dr Harish Kumar, an FIR was registered under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and National Medical Commission Act at City Sohna police station on Saturday night, said police.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of City Sohna police station, said further investigations are underway in the case. “We will scrutinise documents to ascertain since when the illegal hospital was functional and how many patients have been treated till now,” he added.

