Fallout of Manesar gang rivalry: 3 days after shooting, one more succumbs

Three days after two people were killed and four others severely injured in a shooting at a family gathering in Manesar’s Kasan village, another person succumbed to injuries on Sunday, taking the death toll to three, said police.

Police identified the deceased person as Parveen Kumar (42), a relative of the family who was attacked, said police.

Yashwant Yadav, the station house officer of IMT Manesar police station, said that he suffered two gunshot injuries in the liver and intestine. “Kumar was battling for his life at a private hospital and died due to excessive bleeding,” he said.

Yadav said three other victims, including an eight-year-old boy, are still being treated at a private hospital, and the family’s pet dog, which was also shot, is reported to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, IMT Manesar police have formed four teams to trace 10 people from a rival gang who are the alleged perpetrators.

Police have identified Yogender, alias Rinku, the kingpin of a rival gang, as the mastermind and one of the attackers involved in the shooting. Crime investigation units are also looking for the suspects at several locations identified using technical and human intelligence.

Police said the incident took place at the residence of a former sarpanch (village head), identified as Gopal, around 8pm on Thursday, when his extended family was visiting them on the occasion of Diwali.

Yadav said the incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the house and four people were identified through the footage on Sunday.

Police claimed that the two groups were involved in criminal activities before their relations soured in 2007, when Gopal’s sons, Balram and Sohanpal, allegedly murdered Rinku’s brother Manoj. “Over the years, the two groups were involved in a fight to establish supremacy in the area and both sides wanted to eliminate each other. Rinku took advantage of the situation and shot six members of the family who were partying after offering Diwali prayers,” said Yadav.