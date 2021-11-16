Fallout of Manesar gang rivalry: Diwali attack’s death toll rises to four

One more person injured on Diwali night in an attack on a family in a Manesar village succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Two members of the family were killed on the night of the attack and an injured member died during treatment on November 7. The death toll of the attack is now four, said police.

On the night of November 4, two men were killed and four others, including Balram Singh (40) and his eight-year-old son, were severely injured when a group of men allegedly barged into their house and fired at least 30 rounds at them.

Locals from Kasan village and Balram’s family members protested outside a private hospital in Sector 38 on Monday and refused to collect his remains, demanding the arrest of the main suspect, who is allegedly on the run. Senior police officers assured them they would do their best, following which they allowed officials to conduct an autopsy on the body. Police said Balram suffered one gunshot wound.

The November 4 attack was a fallout between two gangs that has been going on for over a decade, the police said. According to the survivors and area residents, the firing went on for around 10 minutes, following which the attackers fled when the police were called. The police booked 10 persons, eight of whom were arrested, but the main suspect is still at large.

Yashwant Yadav, the station house officer of IMT Manesar police station, said, “Balram was battling for his life at a private hospital and died due to excessive bleeding,” he said. Dr Yudhvir Singh Antil, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy, confirmed that he died due to excessive bleeding. “The bullet was found inside his kidney and he had not gained consciousness since he was shot at,” he said.

Yadav said two other victims, including the eight-year-old boy, were still recovering, and the family’s pet dog, which was also shot, is reported to be stable.

According to the police, the incident took place at the residence of a former sarpanch (village head), identified as Gopal, around 8pm, when his extended family was visiting them for drinks and dinner on the occasion of Diwali.

SHO Yadav said that the two groups were allies in criminal activities before their relations soured in 2007, when Gopal’s sons, Balram and Sohanpal, allegedly murdered one Manoj, the brother of Yogender alias Rinku, the leader of the other group.

“A tiff broke out between the two groups leading to the murder of Manoj in 2007, done in order to establish supremacy in the area. Balram and Sohanpal were out on bail. The main suspect was holding a grudge against them for his brother’s murder and planned to kill all the family members when they were together on Diwali night,” the SHO said.

According to Rajesh Kumar, one of the injured victims, the attack was carried out by Rinku, Deepak alias Bholu of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Manish Rana of Bhiwani, and Amit alias Gaath of Sonipat, along with others. “We were sitting inside the room when the incident took place. My nephews Balram and Sohanpal were chatting with their cousin Praveen, while his son Vikas Raghav, and Balram’s eight-year-old son were celebrating Diwali on the lawn when we were fired upon,” he said.

The men who died on Diwali night were identified as Vikas (21) and Sohanpal (35), while Balram was injured and died on Monday. The others who were injured were Kumar, Parveen and Balram’s eight-year-old son.